Madhish Parikh, National Youth Award Winner featured as COVID Hero by Dettol India and The Better India

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): The Better India and Dettol India have partnered to recognise India's COVID Heroes - ordinary people who are doing extraordinary work to help India battle the pandemic. Dettol India has amplified the inspirational work done by the COVID Heroes through their liquid soap bottles.

In an innovative marketing campaign, a limited edition of the Dettol handwash bottles feature a picture of these COVID heroes along with an inspirational quote. The campaign aims at spreading hope and positivity, giving the citizens of the country much needed strength.

Madhish Parikh is featured on the Liquid Handwash bottle by Dettol India and is appreciated for his efforts for the community against COVID.

Madhish has received a signed appreciation from Gaurav Jain, Sr Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt Benckiser where he salutes Madhish Parikh's extraordinary efforts to help the people of India during extremely testing times of the pandemic. He deeply appreciates his courage and selflessness and salutes him for being a source of hope and inspiration to the entire nation.

Madhish Parikh is the founder of Elixir Foundation, an organization co-founded by the President Award Winners of Government of India which actively engages the youth on nation development programs. Madhish, along with a team of 50+ youths and civil society organizations initiated a campaign called "Gujarat Covid Support" supported by Elixir Foundation to help the ones in need impacted by second wave of COVID.

A dedicated website i.e. www.gujaratcovidsupport.org and a WhatsApp Chat Bot has been launched to share verified information about resources. One of the largest oxygen banks of the Ahmedabad city has been setup with 105 Oxygen Cylinders and 25 Concentrator machines to supply oxygen across Ahmedabad.

Thousands of people are benefiting from the preventive medicine kits which contain multi vitamin tablets and supplements to develop immunity against the pandemic. The team is delivering hundreds of cooked meals twice daily to the ones in need.

An awareness campaign has been launched to promote Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in young people. Additionally, the team is also sending thousands of medicines to rural parts of the state. Madhish and team Gujarat Covid Support continues to make a difference through continued efforts.

