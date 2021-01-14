Madhusudan Kulkarni: A Digital Artist, Entrepreneur is Now a Music Producer

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PRSpot): Madhusudan Kulkarni is a known face in Marathi circles, he is a versatile man when it comes to business, art and now music. We know the entertainment industry to be among lucrative apart from being competitive. But with his hard work and innovation, Madhusudan Kulkarni seemed to be impressive in his work when it comes to designing work. With Entrepreneurs gaining good buzz in the media, Madhusudan Kulkarni seemed to be scoring the point with it.

He is a known businessman who owns his own tea brand called Chahapremi whom he has only founded. He is also into designing and now all set to make his entry into Marathi Music industry. Coming from a good businessman family and entrepreneurs, he has carved his niche hard in the industry and soon is going to come up with his new song called Ganjana. This will be his debut in Marathi music industry. He is producing his own song and is composed by Swapnil Sawant, who was seen singing with Anandi Joshi along with Jeevan Marathe.

The lyrics are jotted down by Akshay Sant while he only has produced the song. This will be his first music venture as a producer and performer and is expecting to get a big hit. This is going to be the first project as a producer in the Marathi industry this song will be live on all platforms in India. He is going great guns at the moment and now all set to carve a niche in the industry. So, Madhusudhan who seemed to be a creative man tried his hand in digital art apart from being a successful businessman is ready to take a plunge in Marathi Music as well.

