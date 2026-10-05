VMPL New Delhi [India], October 5: Established in 1985, Mahamaya Jewellers, a jewellery and precious-metals business based in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, has continued its presence in India's jewellery industry, combining traditional jewellery practices with contemporary design, product development and changing consumer preferences. With a business history spanning more than four decades, Mahamaya Jewellers operates across gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, bridal collections, precious and semi-precious stones, and customised jewellery. The business caters to customers purchasing jewellery for weddings, celebrations, gifting, investment and personal use. Located at 2215, Hardhyan Singh Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi - 110005, Mahamaya Jewellers has developed its commercial identity within one of the capital's established jewellery trading districts.

Founded as a traditional jewellery enterprise, the business has evolved alongside changes in the Indian gems and jewellery sector. Its activities have expanded beyond conventional jewellery retail to include jewellery design, product development and customised creations, while retaining its connection with the traditional precious-metals trade. A Journey That Began in 1985 Mahamaya Jewellers was established in New Delhi in 1985, beginning its journey in an industry where craftsmanship, knowledge of precious metals and personal customer relationships formed important elements of jewellery commerce. Over the following decades, the business developed alongside India's evolving jewellery market. Gold jewellery remained central to the trade, while diamond jewellery, bridal collections, precious stones and contemporary designs contributed to the industry's expanding product landscape.

The business's presence in Karol Bagh became an important part of its identity, connecting it with Delhi's established commercial and jewellery ecosystem. Over more than forty years, Mahamaya has maintained its association with traditional jewellery practices while developing a broader focus on design and product development. This evolution reflects the transition of many established jewellery enterprises, where conventional retail operations increasingly intersect with contemporary aesthetics, customisation and changing customer expectations. Ashwani Khanna and Pushp Khanna's Association with the Business Ashwani Khanna has been associated with Mahamaya Jewellers and its business operations, while Pushp Khanna is involved in jewellery design, product development and the continuing development of the enterprise.

Their association with the business reflects its connection with the established foundations of the jewellery trade and its ongoing engagement with changing market requirements. The traditional jewellery business involves several interconnected areas, including precious-metal knowledge, sourcing, product selection, craftsmanship, customer requirements and commercial operations. Within this environment, Mahamaya has continued to operate across gold and diamond jewellery while developing its design-oriented activities. Pushp Khanna's professional involvement extends across jewellery design, product development and the commercial aspects of the trade. His association with contemporary design approaches reflects the growing importance of creativity and product differentiation within the jewellery industry. The business's continuing development brings together established jewellery knowledge and an interest in newer approaches to design, technology and consumer engagement.

Jewellery Design and Product Development Jewellery design and craftsmanship remain central to Mahamaya Jewellers' operations. The business works across traditional Indian jewellery and contemporary designs, with an emphasis on gold and diamond products. Its activities also include customised jewellery developed according to individual customer requirements. Traditional Indian jewellery is closely associated with weddings, festivals, family occasions and cultural celebrations. At the same time, contemporary customers increasingly seek designs that reflect individual preferences, changing lifestyles and personal expression. This has made design and customisation important components of the jewellery business. Mahamaya's product-development approach encompasses traditional ornaments as well as contemporary jewellery concepts, with attention to design, craftsmanship and the selection of precious materials.

Customised jewellery also forms part of its business activities, enabling customers to seek pieces suited to specific occasions and individual requirements. Gold, Diamonds and Bridal Jewellery Mahamaya Jewellers operates across several established segments of the Indian jewellery market. Gold jewellery forms a principal part of its business, alongside diamond jewellery, bridal collections and jewellery incorporating precious and semi-precious stones. Bridal jewellery remains an important category within the Indian market, where ornaments are closely connected with weddings, family traditions and cultural practices. In addition to traditional bridal pieces, the business caters to customers seeking contemporary jewellery for celebrations, gifting and personal use. Its product portfolio includes: - Gold jewellery

- Diamond jewellery - Bridal jewellery - Precious and semi-precious stones - Customised jewellery - Traditional Indian jewellery - Contemporary jewellery - Jewellery design and product development The range reflects the different purposes for which jewellery is purchased, from ceremonial and occasion-based use to personal adornment and precious-metal ownership. Adapting to India's Evolving Jewellery Industry India's jewellery sector has undergone significant changes over the past four decades, influenced by changing consumer preferences, design trends, technology and new commercial practices. While gold, diamonds and traditional ornaments continue to hold importance, customers increasingly consider personalisation, contemporary aesthetics and product design when selecting jewellery. The industry has also seen growing interest in technology-led approaches to product development and jewellery commerce.

Mahamaya Jewellers' evolution from a traditional jewellery business toward a broader focus on design and customised products reflects this changing environment. Its continued association with craftsmanship and precious materials provides a connection to the established trade, while its design-oriented activities reflect the changing expectations of modern jewellery consumers. A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Continuity Since its establishment in 1985, Mahamaya Jewellers has maintained its presence in the jewellery and precious-metals industry through its association with gold, diamonds, jewellery design and customer relationships. The business's history reflects the development of a traditional jewellery enterprise across changing generations of products, preferences and commercial practices. With Ashwani Khanna associated with its business operations and Pushp Khanna involved in design, product development and its continuing evolution, Mahamaya represents the intersection of established jewellery practices and contemporary approaches to the trade.

As India's jewellery industry continues to adapt to new consumer preferences and evolving business models, Mahamaya Jewellers remains connected to its traditional foundations while continuing to engage with design-led product development. Its journey since 1985 reflects the continuing relevance of craftsmanship, precious materials and customer relationships within an industry increasingly shaped by contemporary design and changing consumer behaviour. For More Details Email id: pushpkhanna2907@gmail.com Website: https://mahamayajewellers.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)