Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/GIPR): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated well-renowned celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer Dr Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021 for her incredible work for betterment of society.
She believes in giving back to society she started a initative after first lock down MEDITATION MARATHON, she conduct meditation session free for everyone
She also runs a intiative called Annaporati where she feeds 11 people everyday and she feeds 50 stray dogs everyday.
While Talking to media Navnedhi Waddhwa Said, "Such an award carries a lot of responsibility and I'll do my best to keep the prestige alive. I am overwhelmed to have been chosen for the Award which is given by honourable Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and I also feel privileged and thankful as I know this award brings with it, it a lot of responsibility and duties. I promise that I will do my best to keep the prestige of this honour alive".
Navnedhi Waddhwa is a well-renowned celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer. Through her expertise in NLP, meditation and manifestation techniques, she has helped people across the globe to access the power of their unconscious, make conscious choices and manifest the most significant achievements of their lives.
Her's is a story of sheer grit and courage. She struggled through many challenges, including body-shaming, clinical depression, language difficulties and major health issues. She also struggled with borderline dyslexia. But she worked on herself tirelessly, overcame all the hurdles and emerged a phenomenal success.
On her path to self-realization, Navnedhi has won several accolades and made exemplary achievements in her field of work. In 2019, she was crowned Mrs. Universe Asia Queen 2019. She received the Times Power Woman award and is among the forty most influential women. Last year, she was featured in Forbes in an article that elucidated her journey of transformation.
Radio City 91.1 FM honoured her with the Mumbai City Icon award. Moreover, she is the recipient of INDIA TODAY Excellence in Healthcare award for her work. That is not all. Last year, she received the Lokmat Lifestyle Award, 2020, for fortune-telling and her work as a meditation guru. This year she was named the Femina Power Brand, 2021.
