Maharashtra govt focused on supporting MSMEs and facilitating Ease of Doing Business, Satej Patil, MoS for IT and Home Ministry

Maharashtra Minister of State - IT & Home Satej Patil provided valuable insights about the State's attempts at boosting MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) at NASSCOM SME Conclave 2020 on December 2nd, 2020.

"MSMEs are the backbones of India's economy. Today, about 80 per cent of Maharashtra's employment is generated by MSMEs of Maharashtra," said Satej (Bunty) Patil, who is from Kolhapur and handles Home, Information Technology, Housing, Transport, Parliamentary Affairs & Ex-Servicemen Welfare as MoS for Maharashtra government about the importance of MSMEs.

The minister also stressed the steps taken by the ministry to remove possible roadblocks for kick-starting businesses so that any business aspirant is not afraid to continue starting a business and growing it in the State. Some of these steps include making tax laws simpler and doing away with the minimum paid-up capital requirement.

Boosting the MSME sector empowers women workforce

"Other than its massive contribution to our economy, another crucial contribution of MSME is that it is one of the only powerful sectors that helps in socially empowering women and others from the weaker section of the society, helping the government reach its another goal of women empowerment," he added in his conversation with Gaurav Hazra, Head India Markets for NASSCOM.

The minister emphasised the Maharashtra govt's interest to boost sectors like manufacturing, pharma, real estate, agriculture, and IT.

"We are approaching this in a very sustainable and holistic way, ensuring development and growth doesn't come at the cost of our environment," he added.

At the end of the session, Satej Patil, announced their upcoming activity in Kolhapur to invite startups & boost innovation. "We are soon launching a country-wide program in Kolhapur to invite and support entrepreneurs and innovators with ideas that can solve civic problems with efficiency. We shall provide them with all the necessary support such as mentorship, incubation program, access to investors, and academia," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)