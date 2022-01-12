Maharashtra's Yewale Group creates jobs for over 5000 people across India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is said that making the right cup of Tea is indeed not everyone's Cup of Tea.

Pune's favourite Yewale Amruttulya which forayed into business in the year 2017 has the entire family's involvement and has proved to be a huge success with over 300 franchisees across India which include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan and has grown leaps and bounds in just 3 years.

The Yewale family from Purandhar tehsil of Pune have got the right concoction of tea with lots of research and development and quality being of prime importance to them. Running a profitable business and with a passion to serve citizens of India with the right Cup of Tea gives them immense satisfaction.

Today the Yewale Group announced the launch of their new Corporate Identity and unveiled their fresh Logo and identity along with new Products to be offered to the discerning tea lovers and the common man of India. Present at the occasion during the launch were Navnath Yewale, Founder and MD, Yewale Group along with Ganesh Yewale, Nilesh Yewale, Mangesh Yewale and Tejas Yewale, Directors, Yewale Group.

The products with the same value and taste include Spongy cake, Bhakarwadi economy and family packs and Crunchy jaggery oats cookies which can be enjoyed with a cup of tea either during office tea breaks or get together with friends and family or just having a refreshing cup of hot tea during winters at any of the Yewale Amruttulya outlets across India.

The Yewale Group of companies is proud to announce that we are creating business opportunities and employment for over 5000 people across India spread across all our outlets. It gives us immense pleasure that we as a local Maharashtrian group are contributing to India's economy and welfare in our small manner and are growing by the day. This goes along with our Company vision, "To build a prosperous, satisfied, unemployment free World".

We are changing the perception of a Tea Store to a super hygienic, neat and clean trained staff to offer a world class experience to tea lovers and imbibing corporate values into our tea business.

Speaking at the inauguration, Founder & MD of Yewale Group, Navnath Yewale said, "The launch of the New Corporate Identity and Products in the market had been on our mind since some time. We are positioning our brand as a global identity and we are on an expansion mode and are looking at venturing into other states in Southern India shortly. Our Vision is to become the globally most recognized brand in the space of quality food and services and our Mission is to create entrepreneurs from young hard-working individuals and create employment for others to help the economy of the Country."

"Introduction of the new products into the market was a natural move since these products go well with our Premium product which is Tea. We want our customers to enjoy further and relish their experience and time spent with us and make it a one stop shop for Tea and Snacks," he further added.

Tea preparation is a serious culinary art and we take the same number of efforts to prepare our Amruttulya masalas at our factory as an expert Chef would take to prepare his signature dish. Since the entire family is involved in this business, we all have our own clear-cut responsibilities and this is how we maintain the quality and freshness served and savoured in each cup of tea given to our valuable customers.

We believe in giving back to the society through the Yewale Foundation, the operation of which is closely overlooked by one of our directors which undertakes various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives through which we help the youth and entrepreneurs in Business consulting and creating business and growth strategies for them and also contribute in doing work in the Health Industry.

