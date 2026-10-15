India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], October 15: With Indian consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the materials, construction and durability of the cookware they use every day, Mahaveer Agarwal is bringing more than three decades of stainless-steel manufacturing experience to the consumer cookware market through SUNCASA. SUNCASA is an Indian cookware and kitchenware brand focused on premium 304-grade stainless steel, engineering-led construction and products developed around Indian cooking habits. The brand draws on the manufacturing legacy of its parent company, Suncity Metals & Tubes Pvt. Ltd., where Agarwal has spent decades working in the stainless-steel industry. The experience of working with stainless steel at an industrial level has shaped SUNCASA's product philosophy. Rather than looking at cookware only through design and appearance, the company places emphasis on the grade of steel, construction method, heat performance and everyday usability of the finished product.

"After working in stainless steel manufacturing for more than three decades, we have seen how significantly the right material and manufacturing process can influence the performance of a product. With SUNCASA, our objective is to bring that understanding into Indian kitchens and create cookware that combines dependable materials, thoughtful engineering and practical design," said Mahaveer Agarwal, SUNCASA. A key focus for the brand is 304 grade food-contact stainless steel, used across several of its cookware ranges. SUNCASA's portfolio includes Impact Pro stainless-steel cookware, TRI-SMART triply cookware, Click-On pressure cookers and other products designed for everyday Indian cooking. Manufacturing engineering also plays an important role in its product development. According to SUNCASA, its impact-forging process uses approximately 2,500 metric tonnes of pressure to integrate the heat-conducting base construction with the stainless-steel cookware body. The process is designed to create a strongly bonded base while supporting effective heat distribution during cooking.

The brand's approach reflects a broader shift in India's cookware market, where consumers are increasingly looking beyond appearance and price to understand materials, cookware construction, induction compatibility and long-term value. For Agarwal, SUNCASA represents an extension of a much longer stainless-steel manufacturing journey-taking expertise traditionally applied to industrial products and translating it into cookware designed for Indian homes. About SUNCASA SUNCASA is an Indian cookware and kitchenware brand backed by more than 30 years of stainless-steel manufacturing expertise. The brand focuses on premium 304 grade stainless steel, impact-forged technology, triply cookware and innovative kitchen products designed for contemporary Indian cooking. About Mahaveer Agarwal Mahaveer Agarwal brings more than three decades of experience in stainless-steel manufacturing. His journey is closely associated with Suncity Metals & Tubes Pvt. Ltd., whose manufacturing portfolio includes stainless-steel pipes, tubes, coils, sheets and other stainless-steel products.

Through SUNCASA, Agarwal is bringing this manufacturing experience into the consumer cookware category, with a focus on combining material expertise, engineering, and everyday usability for Indian kitchens. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)