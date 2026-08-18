VMPL Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17: The 8990 Luxury Car Club Foundation, led by its Founder Mahipal Singh, has created history by bringing together 250 luxury cars bearing the same vehicle registration number '8990' at Ramada Hotel, Lucknow. The remarkable gathering, held on 13 August 2026, was adjudicated by the World Book of Records UK for displaying the largest gathering of 250 luxury cars bearing the same registration number, '8990'. The achievement turned the spotlight on the 8990 Luxury Car Club and its growing community of luxury automobile enthusiasts. Bringing 250 premium vehicles with the common registration number '8990' together at one venue created a spectacular sight and marked a significant milestone for the club.

The official certificate recognising the achievement was presented by World Book of Records Chartered Officers Rajesh Shukla and Rajeev Shrivastava to Mahipal Singh, Founder of 8990 Luxury Car Club Foundation. Speaking on the achievement, Mahipal Singh said, "This recognition belongs to the entire 8990 family. Bringing together 250 luxury cars carrying the same '8990' identity is a reflection of the passion, unity and commitment of our members. What started as a shared passion for automobiles has today grown into a strong community, and this world record makes the journey even more special." Mahipal Singh was also congratulated by members of the Central Working Committee and other eminent dignitaries from the international community.

The record further strengthens the identity of 8990 Luxury Car Club as a distinctive community where luxury automobiles are connected by a common number and a shared passion. Under the leadership of Mahipal Singh, the club aims to expand its community while creating unique automotive experiences and landmark gatherings across India. From 8990 on the number plate to 8990 as an identity -- the club has now driven its name into the record books. About 8990 Luxury Club Foundation The 8990 Luxury Club Foundation, based in Dwarka, New Delhi, is a community bringing together luxury car owners connected through the distinctive '8990' vehicle registration number. Led by Founder Mahipal Singh, the club focuses on building a strong network of automobile enthusiasts through exclusive gatherings, experiences and community-driven initiatives.

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