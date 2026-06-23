NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 23: MaitriBodh Parivaar celebrated a one-of-a-kind International Day of Yoga at ShantiKshetra Premgiri Ashram, Karjat, bringing together the essence of Maitri (friendship and human connection), Sanskriti (culture), and the holistic health benefits of Yoga. Hundreds of participants gathered to commemorate the occasion and experience Yoga in its truest sense. MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organization dedicated to uplifting humanity and nourishing the inner being, recognizes Yoga as a profound pathway to inner transformation and collective well-being. Its spiritual ethos resonate deeply with the vision of the Ministry of AYUSH, which continues to promote Yoga as a way of life.

Yoga is not merely a physical practice but an invaluable part of India's civilizational and cultural heritage. The event was graced by the presence of Shri. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Government of India, affirming the same. Addressing the gathering, he shared that while modern innovations and technological advancements will take India to new heights, it is our spiritual and cultural foundations that will provide the strength, stability, and wisdom needed to remain unparalleled in the journey ahead. Maitreya Dadashreeji, founder and visionary of MaitriBodh Parivaar, Transformation Pioneer; spoke about the path of Maitri and Sanskriti, emphasizing how these timeless values can unite society and contribute towards Bharat's rise as a Vishwaguru. He highlighted the importance of inner transformation as the foundation for meaningful societal transformation.

The event was also attended by Shri Gopal Krishna Agarwal, who has been working closely with MaitriBodh Parivaar on initiatives linking culture, economy, and policy for national development, and Shri Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve, MLA, Karjat-Khalapur Constituency, who continues to work towards the transformation of rural Karjat in alignment with initiatives of the organization The celebration enabled participants to experience Yoga beyond physical postures and exercises, embracing its deeper dimension as the union of body, mind, and consciousness. Adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the occasion, the event featured traditional performances including Ganesh Vandana and Mallakhamb, the ancient Indian yogic art form renowned for promoting strength, flexibility, balance, and discipline.

Bringing together spirituality, Sanskriti, community, and wellness on a single platform, the International Day of Yoga celebration at ShantiKshetra Premgiri Ashram stood as a remarkable testament to India's timeless wisdom and its relevance in the modern world. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)