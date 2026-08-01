NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1: Major General Gaurav Gautam, VSM, Additional Director General (ADG), NCC Directorate Uttar Pradesh, visited Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) 136 of 40 UP Battalion NCC at Galgotias University, Greater Noida. Upon his arrival, Major General Gautam was accorded a Guard of Honour by the NCC cadets. He inspected the Guard and appreciated the cadets' discipline, turnout and bearing. Colonel Ravinder Khatri, Commanding Officer, 40 UP Battalion NCC, Greater Noida, and Camp Commandant, briefed Major General Gautam on the conduct of CATC 136 and the various training activities being undertaken during the camp. During the visit, Major General Gautam interacted with the cadets and praised their enthusiasm, discipline and dedication. He also witnessed a drone-training activity and commended the cadets for embracing modern technology as an integral part of their training.

Addressing the cadets, Major General Gautam emphasised the vital role of young people in nation-building. He encouraged them to uphold discipline and patriotism, develop modern skills and prepare themselves to become responsible citizens and capable leaders committed to serving the nation. The ADG was accompanied by Colonel Kumar Ankur, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal, Deputy Commander, and Colonel Amod Chandna, Training Officer, both from Group Headquarters Ghaziabad. Also present were Colonel Ravinder Khatri, Commanding Officer, 40 UP Battalion NCC and Camp Commandant; Colonel Mohit Sharma, Deputy Camp Commandant; and Subedar Major Jagram. The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss the strengthening of NCC infrastructure and institutional support for training activities, enabling cadets to benefit from improved facilities and greater opportunities.

Welcoming the ADG's visit, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, highlighted the importance of educational institutions and youth organisations working together to support nation-building. "Nation-building begins by developing young people of character, individuals who are disciplined, skilled, patriotic and prepared to serve. Through our association with the NCC, we remain committed to creating opportunities that empower cadets to become responsible citizens and future leaders who will contribute meaningfully to India's progress," Dr Galgotia said. The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of 40 UP Battalion NCC and Galgotias University to nurturing disciplined, technologically capable and socially responsible young citizens equipped to serve and lead the nation.

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