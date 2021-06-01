Makeup artist Jiya Sosa associates with Urvashi Rautela for 'Asian Excellence Awards'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 1 (ANI/PNN): Makeup is an art which a few have mastered and India has many such artists who have excelled in the art of creating the picture perfect look on many faces through their skills. Amongst the many artists we have one name whose work has been appreciated globally is Jiya Sosa from Gujarat.

She has been credited as a global makeup artist who has showcased her talent on various national and international platforms. The makeup artist holding expertise in different domains like bridal, fashion and live make-up says, "There is also a current trend picking up and that is of live makeup which has become a big hit with the generation Z."

Talking about her latest initiative she says, "We are soon coming up with a star studded function 'Asian Excellence Awards' in association with Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela. The event will be held on June 29 in Surat which will be showcasing numerous talents from distinct fields."

Jiya has been working in the Dhollywood industry since long and has also lent her expertise to many celebrated Bollywood artists like Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary and big boss fame Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana.

She led the 'Makeover Tour' in seven countries and across eight states in India before the pandemic struck the world. Apart from working as a lead make-up artist in various Gujarati films, she has also worked on several television and digital projects.

How did she cope up with the difficult times during the pandemic when all industries including the glamour and entertainment industries were shut? "I was conducting virtual makeup workshops and also conducting live sessions on social media to train aspiring makeup artists during the lockdown which kept me going," says Jiya.

She has been conducting various seminars and participating in beauty expo events held across the country. Her recent virtual training course Punjab Masterclass received tremendous response from the participants. It is notable that Jiya has a strong social media presence with a huge fan following of more than 110k on Instagram.

