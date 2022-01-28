Making motherhood magical with Babybless- A new venture by Ferns N Petals

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gifting giant, Ferns N Petals launches the new vertical-(https://babybless.in) Babybless that celebrates motherhood by making every moment special.

The brand is a comprehensive service provider for all baby-care needs, starting as early as pregnancy period until baby completes its first year of the long journey ahead.

Having a baby is the greatest gift of God that people can have but along with it comes great responsibilities. From the moment one suspects that one might be pregnant until the moment of holding the new born in arms, this seems like a roller coaster ride. The challenge lies in selecting the best way to care for the mother and the child. That is how the idea of "(https://babybless.in) Babybless" was born. 'Babybless' is a one-stop solution for all baby planning services. It is a complete and distinctive bouquet of fitness, wellness, services and information solutions for maternity and child care.

Commenting at the launch, Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder Babybless & Ferns N Petals ,"We are thrilled to announce that we have launched our new venture Babybless- a brand into baby planning services. We are blessed to be able to see our new born venture Babybless blooming and be a special partner for the ones starting their families. Babybless is a one stop destination for all baby care needs that missions to preach, practice and provide hassle-free maternity period with top quality services. Celebrating motherhood at Babybless, we would love to be a part of the emotional journey of every mom and baby and take care of all their needs."

Rajshree Boobna, Director at Babybless said, "We are elated to announce that our new venture Babybless is all set to launch with top notch baby planning services. We aspire to be the best brand that takes care of all mothers and babies and be a part of an emotional roller coaster ride with new mothers and families. We believe that the better-informed expectant parents are, the better they will be able to participate in decisions concerning the planning of their care. Under our services we bring the best doctors, advisors for prenatal and postnatal well-being, plan baby showers to photoshoot, kuanpujans to naam-karan ceremonies and budgeted gifting solutions, we have it all covered."

The company goes beyond traditional medical care of providing the best doctors, advisors for prenatal and postnatal well-being and also provides services of planning baby showers, pre-birth and post-birth photoshoots, from welcoming a new baby, naming ceremony, annaprashan ceremony, budgeting gifts, arranging 40th-day sugar candy puja to planning their first birthday and providing full-time nanny. With specialized maternity and baby care becoming the need of the hour, Babybless keeps a clear vision of celebrating motherhood and "to make it a hassle-free" one-stop destination that provides all quality services.

Ferns N Petals, having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in its present business for more than 28 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 400+ outlets across 120 cities, pan India, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.

