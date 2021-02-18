Making of Global Business School, Padma Bhushan Prof Jagdish Sheth sheds light on future of Management Studies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Jagdish Seth School of Management (JAGSOM, formerly IFIM Business School) during the Founder's Day celebration shared the vision of V Padode, the founder, at an online colloquium, co-organized by MBA Universe.

The Director, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, shared the founder's vision which was to give back to the nation and connecting India to the outside world through education, in the context of then liberalizing India.

Padma Bhushan awardee and global academician, Dr Jagdish Seth, Chairman JAGSOM, shared his views about the attributes of Indian global business schools. These are:

Professional management,

Strong faculty that is young, exciting and willing to experiment,

Ability to attract and retain talent, and

Provide environment and opportunities to excel out of India.

He went on to elaborate that the target market of Indian global business schools need not be the same as that of other global schools abroad. The target of Indian global business schools should be Africa, the Gulf countries, Latin America, and South East Asia in terms of geographical spread and not North America, for student population. The target should be smart aspiring individuals from emerging economies, because of affordability of Indian education, good infrastructure, and faculty that can provide emerging economy perspective.

To provide quality education of international standards, JAGSOM programs blend knowledge from all over the world. "Global perspective is important, wherein, faculty can intermingle and immerse themselves in campuses abroad and bring back points of learning to the parent campus. While catering to the market needs and producing graduates with experience-based learning is essential, specialization should be the hallmark of the Institute," said Dr Sheth, in this vein.

"It's essential to have a specialized curriculum, and the pedagogy should be to learn by solving. To achieve this, the faculty should be domain specialists and be able to facilitate experiments on campus and encourage the students' creativity, innovation, and leadership qualities. The motive is to produce graduates who are interactive and engaged while learning and integrate the market requirements when it comes to step into their careers," said Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, JAGSOM, adding to that.

About Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM)

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (formerly IFIM Business School) is amongst the first 6 Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. Recently, IFIM Business School, now, Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), has been ranked by QS Masters in Marketing Ranking 2021 amongst the Top 100 such programs (in 51-100 band) in the World for its PGDM (Marketing) program. It has also been ranked in the 101-150 Band Globally in the QS Masters in Finance Rankings for its PGDM (Finance) Program.

Various programs at JAGSOM include (1) PGDM/MBA : 2 Year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management /MBA with international super-specializations in Martech, Fintech, Big Data Analytics, Digital Transformation & HR (2) SpecX - offering experiential specializations for new age roles: PGDM (Marketing), PGDM (Finance) and PGDM (Business Analytics) (3) PGDM IB: Dual Degree Pathway Program in association with State University of New York (Albany) and Sydney Business School (UOW) (4) PGDM LFH: A unique learn from home program which brings in the experience of learning from a campus while at home and (5) BBA at Vijaybhoomi University, Greater Mumbai, having pathway options with ESCP Europe, ESC Rennes and UOW Australia.

Actively engaged in research and consulting, JAGSOM hosts several Centers of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence. JAGSOM has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden School of Business (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin).

JAGSOM has four distinct anchors that support its overall educational philosophy:

* Grooming T shaped professionals with a unique curriculum aligned to the needs of industry 4.0

* A mix of scholars with PhD and experienced practice-oriented best-in-class faculty

* Global connects through partnerships with world-renowned business schools offering super-specializations in new-age areas.

* Industry connect programs to groom "Beyond Tomorrow" professionals.

For more information, visit (www.ifimbschool.com) / (www.jagsom.com)

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)