Making of Global Business School, Padma Bhushan Prof Jagdish Sheth sheds light on future of Management Studies

You would like to read
- Padma Bhushan Awardee Jagdish Sheth accepts to rename IFIM B School as Jagdish Sheth School of Management
- IFIM Business School now known as JAGSOM, secures 100% placements for the PGDM 2021 batch
- Narayana Business School providing extraordinary education with MBA, PGDM programs
- Sushant University collaborates with Harvard Business School Online
- IFIM Law School Bangalore appoints Padmanabha Ramanujam as dean and Mentor of law education
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Jagdish Seth School of Management (JAGSOM, formerly IFIM Business School) during the Founder's Day celebration shared the vision of V Padode, the founder, at an online colloquium, co-organized by MBA Universe.
The Director, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, shared the founder's vision which was to give back to the nation and connecting India to the outside world through education, in the context of then liberalizing India.
Padma Bhushan awardee and global academician, Dr Jagdish Seth, Chairman JAGSOM, shared his views about the attributes of Indian global business schools. These are:
Professional management,
Strong faculty that is young, exciting and willing to experiment,
Ability to attract and retain talent, and
Provide environment and opportunities to excel out of India.
He went on to elaborate that the target market of Indian global business schools need not be the same as that of other global schools abroad. The target of Indian global business schools should be Africa, the Gulf countries, Latin America, and South East Asia in terms of geographical spread and not North America, for student population. The target should be smart aspiring individuals from emerging economies, because of affordability of Indian education, good infrastructure, and faculty that can provide emerging economy perspective.
To provide quality education of international standards, JAGSOM programs blend knowledge from all over the world. "Global perspective is important, wherein, faculty can intermingle and immerse themselves in campuses abroad and bring back points of learning to the parent campus. While catering to the market needs and producing graduates with experience-based learning is essential, specialization should be the hallmark of the Institute," said Dr Sheth, in this vein.
"It's essential to have a specialized curriculum, and the pedagogy should be to learn by solving. To achieve this, the faculty should be domain specialists and be able to facilitate experiments on campus and encourage the students' creativity, innovation, and leadership qualities. The motive is to produce graduates who are interactive and engaged while learning and integrate the market requirements when it comes to step into their careers," said Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, JAGSOM, adding to that.
About Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM)
Jagdish Sheth School of Management (formerly IFIM Business School) is amongst the first 6 Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. Recently, IFIM Business School, now, Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), has been ranked by QS Masters in Marketing Ranking 2021 amongst the Top 100 such programs (in 51-100 band) in the World for its PGDM (Marketing) program. It has also been ranked in the 101-150 Band Globally in the QS Masters in Finance Rankings for its PGDM (Finance) Program.
Various programs at JAGSOM include (1) PGDM/MBA : 2 Year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management /MBA with international super-specializations in Martech, Fintech, Big Data Analytics, Digital Transformation & HR (2) SpecX - offering experiential specializations for new age roles: PGDM (Marketing), PGDM (Finance) and PGDM (Business Analytics) (3) PGDM IB: Dual Degree Pathway Program in association with State University of New York (Albany) and Sydney Business School (UOW) (4) PGDM LFH: A unique learn from home program which brings in the experience of learning from a campus while at home and (5) BBA at Vijaybhoomi University, Greater Mumbai, having pathway options with ESCP Europe, ESC Rennes and UOW Australia.
Actively engaged in research and consulting, JAGSOM hosts several Centers of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence. JAGSOM has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden School of Business (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin).
JAGSOM has four distinct anchors that support its overall educational philosophy:
* Grooming T shaped professionals with a unique curriculum aligned to the needs of industry 4.0
* A mix of scholars with PhD and experienced practice-oriented best-in-class faculty
* Global connects through partnerships with world-renowned business schools offering super-specializations in new-age areas.
* Industry connect programs to groom "Beyond Tomorrow" professionals.
For more information, visit (www.ifimbschool.com) / (www.jagsom.com)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor