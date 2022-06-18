Malaika Arora, Bollywood diva and yoga practitioner celebrated pre-international yoga day with members of Avadh Utopia

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva and yoga practitioner, enthralled members of Avadh Utopia, Gujarat's most prestigious lifestyle club in Surat, as she performed and taught various styles of Yoga on the occasion of Pre-International Yoga Day celebrations on June 18th.
"Avadh Group is recognised to be a trustworthy brand," Malaika Arora, a Bollywood actress and yoga practitioner, remarked. "It is heartwarming to see how the club is working to preserve the 'family time' phenomena through facilities and events that cater to all members of the family. Seeing so many dedicated Utopians turn out for an early morning Yoga celebration was incredible. There were pure and positive vibes at the event."
The International Yoga Day celebrations were put off due to the Covid-19 situation for the last two years. However, Avadh Utopia decided to celebrate International Yoga Day well ahead of schedule by inviting Bollywood Actress and Yoga practitioner Malaika Arora.
"Malaika Arora is a vibrant and self-made star who has always practised fitness in some form or another," stated Pratik Undhad, Director of Avadh Utopia. "Today, she firmly advocates wellness through Yoga, and her brand Sarva encourages people to focus on the wellness of the mind, body, and soul. It perfectly aligns with Utopia's brand idea of celebrating a positive lifestyle, which is seen in all of our events: the Utopian cricket league, a summer camp for kids, or Yoga day celebration." Avadh believes firmly in the notion of family bonds and community bonding."
Avadh Utopia recently hosted a musical concert for its members with Amit Trivedi, a talented composer and singer. A crowd of over 15,000 people turned out for the show. The club previously collaborated with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra to commemorate International Yoga Day in 2019.
Avadh Utopia, with its presence at Vapi and Surat, is a member-only lifestyle club that proves to be a one-stop destination for the leisure and entertainment activities of its members. Avadh Utopia Vapi was launched in 2016, and Avadh Utopia Surat was established in 2018. The clubs offer superlative services and bespoke hospitality through their luxury accommodation and food and beverage facilities. Avadh Utopia will be launching its 3rd club, Avadh Utopia Plus, Vapi in December 2022.
