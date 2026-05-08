As Mumbai Indians' Official Global Airline Partner, Malaysia Airlines connects 2.5 billion cricket fans across India, Asia and beyond--because cricket doesn't just move, it flies.

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Malaysia Airlines and Mumbai Indians today unveiled a new campaign film that reimagines the fan experience by bringing cricket to 30,000 feet. The film blends the thrill of the sport with the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality, celebrating the growing partnership between the two brands. Titled "Cricket at 30,000 Feet", the film follows a young Mumbai Indians fan whose ordinary journey transforms into an unforgettable mid-air experience. Joined by cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult, the fan experiences the spirit of the game in an unexpected setting, capturing the energy of cricket fandom and the joy of travel.

The campaign reflects Malaysia Airlines' continued commitment to the Indian market and its ambition to connect with customers through culturally resonant storytelling, premium experiences and meaningful partnerships. It also brings to life the airline's signature Malaysian Hospitality in a way that resonates strongly with cricket fans across the region. Bryan Foong, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said: "India is one of our most important growth markets, and cricket is a powerful passion point that connects millions of people across the country and beyond. Through our partnership with Mumbai Indians, we have a unique platform to engage fans in a way that feels natural, relevant and culturally meaningful. This campaign allows us to bring Malaysian Hospitality into that conversation while strengthening brand affinity, supporting travel demand, and driving deeper commercial relevance in a key market for the airline."

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson added: "This film captures something that is true to Mumbai Indians, the love for this team travels far beyond boundaries and resonates with fans across the world. To see that come alive aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight, with our players at the heart of it, makes for a truly special moment. It reflects a partnership that continues to find fresh and creative ways to bring us closer to our fans." Malaysia Airlines is the Official Global Airline Partner and Associate Sponsor of Mumbai Indians, with branding featured on the team jersey. Since its launch, the partnership has delivered a series of fan-focused activations, including the Mumbai Indians-themed A330-300 aircraft livery, in-stadium experiences at Wankhede Stadium, and digital content collaborations throughout the season.

Building on a successful first season together, Malaysia Airlines and Mumbai Indians remain committed to creating memorable experiences for fans both on the ground and in the skies. Watch the campaign film here: https://youtu.be/cDkMK-VJeaE (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)