PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12: As homebuyers increasingly seek residences that go beyond conventional apartment living, there is a growing preference for integrated townships that offer a balanced lifestyle combining nature, community, safety, and long-term value. In Bengaluru, this shift is driving demand for developments that seamlessly integrate green spaces, social infrastructure, and modern conveniences within a single, cohesive ecosystem. ~A thoughtfully designed 10-acre residential province centred around a 1+acre urban forest, blending community living, green spaces, and contemporary high-rise design~ Aligned with this evolving aspiration, Mana Skanda has launched Forest Province, a premium 10-acre residential enclave within The Right Life, a large master-planned township. With an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,101 crore, the project will comprise approximately 1,052 Units with a total saleable area of around 2,434,025 sq. ft. Envisioned as a private and serene province within a vibrant urban ecosystem, Forest Province brings together nature-led planning, high-rise living and community-focused design.

An Integrated Address Within a Larger Ecosystem Strategically positioned within a 100+ acre integrated development, Forest Province offers residents the advantage of living within a well-connected and self-sustained environment. Located close to the township's grand entrance and upcoming office developments, the enclave ensures enhanced live-work convenience while maintaining a sense of exclusivity and privacy. East Bengaluru's Next Phase of Residential Evolution Once driven primarily by IT-led growth, East Bengaluru has transformed into a well-rounded residential corridor supported by strong social infrastructure, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. This evolution continues to attract homebuyers seeking integrated communities that offer both connectivity and a high quality of life.

Commenting on the launch, D. Kishore Reddy, CM D, Mana Projects, said: "Forest Province is envisioned as a space where residents can reconnect with nature without stepping away from the city. With the central forest, pedestrian-first design, and thoughtfully planned community spaces, the development reflects our belief that modern luxury lies in creating environments that are calm, connected, and designed for long-term well-being." A Forest-Led Living Experience At the heart of Forest Province lies a 1+ acre ground-level forest--an expansive green zone equivalent to nearly 15 tennis courts--designed as a living ecological core. With over 1,000 trees, shrubs, and plants, the forest is curated to reflect natural biodiversity, creating a dense, evolving habitat that enhances air quality, visual appeal, and overall well-being. Inspired by the Miyawaki forest approach, the dense green cover also helps create a cooler, quieter microclimate while bringing nature closer to everyday living. This nature-first approach extends across the development through landscaped zones and open spaces, creating a seamless connection between residents and their surroundings.

High-Rise Living, Reimagined for Space and Light Forest Province features eight residential towers rising up to 33 floors, with just four residences per floor, ensuring privacy and exclusivity. The homes comprise large-format 3, 3.5 & 4BHK configurations ranging from approximately 1,700 to 2,800 sq. ft., designed to maximise space, natural light, and ventilation. Contemporary layouts, larger windows, and refined interiors offer a living experience that balances comfort with functionality. A key highlight of the development is its vehicle-free podium design, which prioritises safety, walkability, and cleaner living environments. Vehicular movement is directed to basement levels through dedicated ramps, allowing the podium to remain free of traffic, creating quieter and more community-friendly spaces. Carefully planned circulation ensures smooth movement for both pedestrians and vehicles.

A Multi-Layered Club and Lifestyle Offering Spanning over 46,000 sq. ft., the development offers three distinct clubhouses designed to cater to diverse lifestyle needs: 1. Club One: A ground-level clubhouse integrating indoor recreation, swimming pool access, and direct connection to the central forest 2. Sky Club: An elevated lifestyle space offering panoramic views, thoughtfully divided into: 3. Sun Club: Fitness, co-working, and wellness spaces including gym, yoga areas, and library 4. Moon Club: Social and leisure experiences including spa, party zones, performance spaces, and lounges Together, these spaces create a comprehensive ecosystem for fitness, recreation, work, and social interaction. A Community-Centric, Future-Ready Living Experience Forest Province is designed to foster an active and socially engaging lifestyle, with outdoor amenities such as sports courts, fitness zones, children's play areas, and landscaped spaces that extend living beyond individual homes. As a private enclave within a larger township, it offers a balance of exclusivity and connectivity, bringing together nature, design, and everyday convenience in a calm, well-connected urban setting. Thoughtfully planned spaces encourage everyday interactions while also offering areas for relaxation and quiet reflection, creating a holistic living experience.

About Mana Projects: Founded in 2000 by Mr. D. Kishore Reddy, Mana Projects has been crafting thoughtfully designed living experiences across Bengaluru for over 26 years. Guided by the philosophy of "The Art of Living Brilliantly," Mana Projects believes a home is where architecture meets intuition, balancing proportion, natural light and timeless design. With a strong presence across key growth corridors, the brand focuses on creating future-ready communities that elevate everyday living through thoughtful planning, quality construction and enduring elegance. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)