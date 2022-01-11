Manav Rachna offers 7 UGC approved Online Degrees with Robust Industry Alliances

You would like to read
Faridabad (Haryana) India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following the tenets of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and with its strong commitment to skilling the youth of the country, Manav Rachna now offers UGC & AICTE approved online degree courses with the launch of the Manav Rachna Centre for Distance and Online Education.
Classes for the first batch will start from February 01, 2022. Courses offered by the centre include Bachelor of Computer Applications, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, Master of Computer Applications, Master of Commerce and Master of Business Administration.
Students pursuing education with Manav Rachna Online get access to the same quality and curriculum taught in the regular degree program with placements and industry-integrated specialisations, unheard of in any other Online degree course.
The highly friendly LMS hosted on Swayam platform boasts of Live classes by renowned International and National faculty (weekends), access to HD videos and latest study tools, self-paced courses, rigorous assessments, mentorship by experts from companies like Microsoft, Xebia, Palo Alto, QuickHeal, RASCI, BFSI, Talentedge and others.
In addition to that community of learners have been designed on one of the world's best platform for collaboration i.e. GitHub. Students and teachers will be able to discuss on the course using GitHub discussion features and students will also be able to access GitHub repositories of their respective courses. Live class feature has been integrated with our Manav Rachna online portal will allow students to attend virtual classroom where they will get opportunity to interact live with their professors.
The centre provides a multidisciplinary approach for the students to shape their career inside and outside their domain of education and to meet the evolving needs of the society. The commitment of multidisciplinary education is to broaden the participation of students in higher education and leads to a more diverse community. In a multidisciplinary approach, students are inspired to select diverged courses from different disciplines to expand their knowledge, discover themselves through creative thinking and learn the skills of collaboration.
Assessment in online learning is most crucial aspect and proctored based examination with Artificial Intelligence is what we have in place to ensure authenticity of examination that will be conducted in online mode. We have collaborated with Mettl for conducting AI proctored examinations. The platform will allow students to be evaluated on questions of different types: long answer, short answer, MCQs, coding based etc. So that student performance evaluation can be done in the best possible way.
Scholarships on Merit and Under Special Categories (Empowering Women, Manav Rachna Alumni, Govt. Special, Sports, and Divyang) can be availed along with Education Loans from leading banks. A special 20% Concession is being offered on all programmes for the first batch. Furthermore, a 5% upfront discount is being offered on one-time full fee payment. Students are also given an option to pay their fees in 3 months no-cost EMI (per semester fee) and 6 months No Cost EMI (Per Year program fee).
Interested candidates can apply at: (https://apply.manavrachna.edu.in/online-programs).
