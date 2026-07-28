VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Manba Finance Limited (NSE: MANBA | BSE: 544262), a vehicle-financing NBFC operating across western and central India, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The Company delivered broad-based growth across income and profitability while further strengthening its asset quality. The Board also declared a first interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share for FY27, reflecting its continued commitment to creating value for shareholders. Revenue from operations rose about 34.20% year-on-year to ₹92.6 crore (Q1 FY26: ₹69.0 crore), while profit after tax grew about 36% to ₹13.3 crore (Q1 FY26: ₹9.8 crore). Profit before tax increased about 32% year-on-year to ₹16.1 crore, and earnings per share improved to ₹2.64 from ₹1.94.

Q1 FY27 financial highlights (vs Q1 FY26) - AUM: ₹1730.8 Crore, up ~ 22.28% YoY - Revenue from operations: ₹92.6 crore, up ~38% YoY - Net interest income (interest income less finance cost): ₹41.6 crore, up ~36% YoY - Profit before tax: ₹16.1 crore, up ~32% YoY - Profit after tax: ₹13.3 crore, up ~36% YoY - Earnings per share: ₹2.64, up from ₹1.94 - Net worth: ₹423 crore, up ~12% from ₹379 crore - Gross Stage 3 (GNPA): improved to 3.41% from 3.47%; Net Stage 3 (NNPA) improved to 2.52% from 2.64% - Capital adequacy (CRAR): healthy at 24.40%, well above the regulatory minimum The Board of Directors has declared a first interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share (face value ₹10 each) for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for the dividend is 7 August 2026, and it will be paid on or before 20 August 2026.

The quarter saw Manba continue to diversify its product suite and expand its geographic footprint: - Entry into South India: Manba is entering South India through its partnership with Sreesastha, beginning with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu -- its first move beyond its core six-state base of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. - EV and rural financing: Partnerships with AMU Leasing and SHFIN are deepening the Company's electric-vehicle and rural lending reach. - New product -- Battery Replacement Financing: Manba launched a dedicated loan to finance new lithium-ion batteries for electric three-wheelers, addressing the single largest recurring cost for e-rickshaw and e-cart operators.

- Diversified portfolio: The Company continues to broaden its mix across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, used cars, electric vehicles, small-business loans (Micro-LAP) and personal loans. Commenting on the results, Mr. Manish Shah, Managing Director, Manba Finance Limited, said: "We have begun the year with strong momentum -- growing revenue and profit by over a third year-on-year while improving our asset quality. Our capital position remains robust, and we are deploying it into disciplined growth: diversifying our product suite, deepening our EV and rural presence, and taking our first steps into South India. The interim dividend reflects both our confidence in the business and our commitment to rewarding shareholders as we scale. This year, we project our AUM to grow by 35-40%."

The Company's statutory auditors issued an unmodified (clean) opinion on the results for the quarter. Manba continued to maintain full asset cover on its listed secured non-convertible debentures and reported no transfer of non-performing assets during the quarter. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)