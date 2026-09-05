PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Gastrointestinal health has increasingly moved to the centre of India's lifestyle disease burden, with rising rates of fatty liver disease, inflammatory bowel issues, and a growing number of GI malignancies. Addressing this shift calls for care that spans early screening, diagnosis, surgical intervention and long-term management, rather than treatment confined to a single point in a patient's journey. Keeping this in mind, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road launched its Comprehensive Gastrosciences Department - 360° Gut Care, bringing together Medical Gastroenterology, Surgical Gastroenterology, GI Oncology, and Robotic Surgery under a single, integrated care pathway. The launch was graced by chief guests - Dr. Rajani M, Director of Health & Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka, along with Mr. Sridhar, a prominent Sandalwood Actor and Dance Choreographer, in the presence of the hospital's GI specialists and clinical leadership. The event began with an introduction of the clinical team, felicitation of the doctors and staff, and the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by remarks from the dignitaries and a high tea.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Veerendra Sandur, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, said, "We are seeing a lot of lifestyle and metabolic disorders like fatty liver and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and cancers. That is why we are starting this comprehensive gastro care program as a single point of access for patients navigating gastrointestinal concerns, from early screening and diagnosis to surgical intervention, oncology care, and long-term management." He credited the Radiology and Anaesthesia teams for their role in enabling complex diagnostic and interventional work. Delivering the chief guest address, Dr. Rajani M congratulated the hospital on the initiative. "The gut and the brain are very closely linked, and food habits have a real bearing on gut health. Karnataka has also taken solid organ transplantation to the next level, and we now stand second highest in the country. I understand that liver transplants are also an integral part of this program, which makes it a truly 360-degree approach for gut-related transplants as well."

Actor Sridhar reflected on his family's long association with the medical team. "For over a decade now, my family has been under the care of Dr. Sandur, and I want to acknowledge the exceptional compassion and empathy we have received throughout." He recalled a particularly difficult time when his mother-in-law required a complex GI surgery, and how the team's care and support through that experience left a lasting impression on his family. On the surgical and oncology capabilities, Dr. Girish S P, Consultant - General & GI Surgery,Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, spoke about the department's robotic surgery program, calling it central to treating complex GI cases. "Robotics does a great job in surgery because the vision it offers is so enhanced. It allows surgeons to work with far greater precision than we could with the naked eye alone. We are longer limited by what our own eyes might miss; the clarity it gives lets us do far greater justice to the surgery itself."

Mr. Mohan Hariharan, Cluster Director - Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road and Jayanagar, spoke to the comprehensiveness of the new setup and noted, "Our commitment has always been to make sure patients don't have to look beyond this institution for comprehensive gut care, and today's launch is a step towards that promise. This has been possible because of the dedication our GI team has shown from day one with the support from ICU, interventional radiology and blood bank teams, along with the liver transplant approval we received just yesterday from the government. Hence, I'm confident this commitment will translate into meaningful care, not just for patients in South Bangalore but well beyond it."

The launch was preceded by a CME session featuring talks from the team on the evolving landscape of gastroenterology and GI oncology, advances in managing GI bleeding, and comprehensive care for abdominal wall hernia and advanced robotic surgery. For more information, please visit https://www.manipalhospitals.com/kanakapuraroad/. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)