PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21: Drawing on its leadership in advanced neurosciences, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road recently hosted the Manipal DBS Summit 2026, the first dedicated scientific meeting in India focused exclusively on Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS), the next-generation technology that is revolutionizing the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders. The meeting gathered over 80 neurologists and neurosurgeons from around the country to discuss the most recent advances, clinical results and real-world use of Adaptive DBS. The one-day academic meeting featured expert lectures, scientific discussions, panel deliberations, and hands-on programming sessions centred around Adaptive DBS, an intelligent technology capable of automatically adjusting stimulation based on a patient's brain activity, enabling more personalised therapy and improved symptom control.

The scientific session was inaugurated by Deepak Venugopal, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals. He commented, "Academic collaboration plays a vital role in advancing patient care. At Manipal Hospitals we are committed to creating platforms that bring together the best clinicians from across the country to share knowledge, discuss emerging technologies and collectively shape the future of healthcare. This commitment to ongoing learning and clinical excellence is embodied in the Adaptive DBS Summit." The session was led by experts including Dr. Shiva Kumar R, Head and Senior Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, who presented Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road's experience with Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS). The summit also featured participation from distinguished neurologists and neurosurgeons including Dr. Nishchit Hegde, Dr. Milind Deogaonkar, Dr. Anurag Saxena, Dr. Sathwik Shetty, Dr. Pramod Pal, Dr. Sanjeev CC, Dr. Ravi Gopal Varma, Dr. Dwaraknath Srinivas, Dr. Vikram Holla, Dr. Swati Nair, Dr. Guruprasad and Dr. Raghuram G, who contributed to insightful discussions on the evolving role of Adaptive DBS in clinical practice and its growing impact on the management of movement disorders and esteemed dignitaries of Manipal Hospitals, Mr. Arnab Mondal - Zonal Director, Dr. Suja Vinay - Cluster Director, Dr. Aditya - Hospital Director, Dr. Kshitija Kulkarni - Regional Head of Medical Services.

Highlighting the strength of the Manipal Hospitals network in neurosciences, Dr. Raghavendra S, Director Epilepsy Services and Senior Consultant - Neurology at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, said, "Manipal Hospitals has developed centres of excellence across Bengaluru, with each hospital contributing specialised expertise. While Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road has established itself as a leader in Deep Brain Stimulation and movement disorders, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur has built strong expertise in epilepsy surgery, and Manipal Hospital Millers Road continues to excel in comprehensive stroke care. Together, these centres strengthen our ability to deliver highly specialised neurological care across the spectrum." Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shiva Kumar R, Head and Senior Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, said, "Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation represents the next milestone in the evolution of neuromodulation. Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road has emerged as one of India's leading centres for Adaptive DBS, with one of the country's highest numbers of patients receiving this advanced therapy. Our experience has demonstrated its clinical efficacy in delivering more personalised treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease and movement disorders. Hosting India's first dedicated Adaptive DBS summit reflects our commitment to advancing neuroscience through innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing."

Discussing about the event, Dr. Ajay Hegde, Consultant - Functional Neurosurgeon , Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road pointed out that, "Advancements in neuromodulation are redefining the way we approach complex neurological disorders. Platforms like the Manipal DBS Summit provide an invaluable opportunity for neurosurgeons and neurologists to exchange clinical experiences, discuss evolving technologies such as Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation, and collectively enhance patient care. Continuous academic collaboration is essential to ensuring that patients benefit from the latest evidence-based innovations in neuroscience." This was the first dedicated summit on Adaptive DBS (aDBS) in India and was a landmark event for the field of neuromodulation in India. The summit, with the gathering of experts from leading institutions, the focus on clinical outcomes and the promotion of hands-on learning, further reinforced Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road's standing as one of India's foremost centres for Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation and its dedication to advancing the science of movement disorder care through innovation and academic excellence.

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