PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: Kidney diseases are increasingly being recognised as a global health challenge, affecting millions of people and placing a substantial burden on families, healthcare systems, and economies. Often progressing silently until advanced stages, chronic kidney disease (CKD) remains underdiagnosed in many communities. With an aim to raise awareness and encourage conversations around early detection, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur commemorated World Kidney Day 2026 while also celebrating a significant milestone in its kidney transplant journey, over 500 successful kidney transplants and more than 50 ABO-incompatible kidney transplants, reflecting the hospital's continued commitment to advancing renal care and expanding access to life-saving treatment.

Along with leading nephrologists and urologists all from Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, including Dr. Deepak Kumar Chitrahalli, Chief of Nephrology & Kidney Transplant Program, Dr. Ajay S. Shetty, Lead Consultant - Urology, Renal Transplantation & Robotic Surgery, Dr V Mohankumar, Senior Consultant - Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, Dr Shyam Sundar, Consultant- Nephrologist, and Dr Shreyas Akki, Junior Consultant- Nephrology, Yeshwanthpur, the event also brought together transplant recipients who shared their inspiring journeys of recovery and renewed life. Speaking at the event, Dr. Deepak Kumar Chitrahalli, highlighted the growing burden of kidney disease and the evolving environmental factors contributing to kidney damage. "Kidney disease is increasingly becoming a silent epidemic. While diabetes and hypertension remain major causes, we are now seeing kidney damage associated with repeated dehydration, prolonged exposure to extreme heat, and environmental toxins such as pesticides and herbicides. In some agricultural communities, these factors are emerging as important contributors to chronic kidney disease," he noted.

He further emphasised that awareness remains the strongest tool in preventing kidney failure. "Simple steps like maintaining proper hydration, recognising early symptoms, and undergoing routine screening can help identify kidney disease before irreversible damage occurs," he added. Highlighting the role of surgical innovation in improving transplant outcomes, Dr. Ajay S Shetty, spoke about advancements in transplant surgery and patient care and stated, "Kidney transplantation has evolved tremendously over the years. With improved surgical techniques, robotic assistance, and better peri-operative care, patients today experience safer procedures and faster recovery. However, early referral and timely evaluation remain very important, so that patients can undergo transplantation before their health deteriorates further."

Dr. V. Mohan Kumar, highlighted the importance of a coordinated transplant ecosystem. "A successful kidney transplant is the result of seamless teamwork between nephrologists, urologists, transplant surgeons, anaesthetists, and dedicated transplant coordinators. Each transplant represents months of careful evaluation, preparation, and collaboration," he said. Speaking about the need for community awareness, Dr. Shreyas Akki, emphasised the role families play in supporting patients through treatment. "Family support is often the strongest pillar in a patient's transplant journey. From encouraging early medical consultation to supporting lifestyle changes after transplant, families play a crucial role in helping patients stay healthy and confident," he said.

Dr. Shyam Sundar, Consultant Nephrologist, also spoke about the importance of early detection and preventive care. "Preventive healthcare and early screening are key in reducing the burden of kidney disease. Many patients reach hospitals only in advanced stages when dialysis or transplant becomes the only option. Regular health check-ups can help detect kidney problems much earlier," he said. One of the most significant advancements highlighted during the event was the hospital's achievement in ABO-incompatible kidney transplantation, which allows successful transplants even when the donor and recipient blood groups do not match. Traditionally, kidney transplantation required compatible blood groups between donor and recipient. However, advances in transplant immunology and pre-transplant preparation now allow doctors to safely perform ABO-incompatible transplants, significantly expanding donor options and reducing waiting time for patients.

Among those who shared their journey was Mr. Preetam Pai, the first patient to undergo an ABO-incompatible kidney transplant at Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur in 2018, with his wife serving as the donor. Reflecting on eight years since his transplant, he said, "When we were told our blood groups were incompatible, we felt uncertain about the future. But the transplant team gave us confidence and guided us patiently through the process. Today I'm living a healthy and active life, and I remain deeply grateful to the doctors who made this possible." The event also featured other transplant recipients who spoke about their life after transplant.

Ms. Deepa, an IT professional, who underwent a kidney transplant nearly two years ago, shared how the experience changed her outlook on life. "The doctors and staff made me feel supported throughout my treatment. Their reassurance and care gave me the strength to face the transplant with confidence," she said. Another patient, Mr. Suresh Kumar, a retired government official who underwent a cadaver transplant three and a half years ago, spoke about rediscovering life after treatment. "After the transplant, life slowly returned to normal. Today I feel healthy and confident enough to pursue my interest in law and have even started studying LLB," he shared.

Another transplant recipient who wished to remain anonymous shared that three years after the transplant, he has been able to return to his normal routine and lifestyle with renewed energy. The event concluded with the eminent speakers reiterating that awareness, timely medical intervention, and supportive families remain the strongest pillars in the fight against kidney disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938824/MH2_World_Kidney_Day_2026.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938823/MH1_World_Kidney_Day_2026.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)