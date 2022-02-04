Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur launches Breast Care Clinic on World Cancer Day

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): A woman gives up her fight against breast cancer every 13 minutes in India, making it the most prevalent cancer among Indian women.
The importance of early detection of breast cancer cannot be overstated.
On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur launched a Breast Care Clinic in an endeavor to provide early detection and screening, and aid in the treatment of breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide. In reality, it accounts for roughly 25% of all cancers in women. Urbanization, obesity, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, delayed childbirth, and short duration of breastfeeding are becoming commonplace in India, resulting in an increase in the prevalence of breast cancer.
Speaking at the launch of the clinic, Dr Baswanth Rao, Consultant Medical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Sarjapur Bengaluru, said, "Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in Indian women. However, there is so much fear and myth around cancer that the patient is immediately plunged into a whirlwind of doctor visits, tests, and medication. However, it is critical to assist the patient in understanding the medical condition, being informed of the various treatment options, receiving support to cope with the situation, and having coordinated care with the doctors to ensure they receive the best medical care possible. The breast care clinic is an effort to help patients not only receive the necessary quality care and treatment, but also to encourage other patrons to come for regular screenings or consultations, allowing for early detection."
"We are committed to doing our best to help empower our women and one of the ways is to enable them to detect any breast abnormalities at the earliest of stages so that they can be treated early and be cured soon. We at Manipal Hospitals believe that every woman deserves the best treatment and to ensure that we deliver care in a fast and cost-effective way. Today on World Cancer Day, we are calling out to all our Pink Warriors. Take your health in your own hands, get screened for breast cancer, live a healthy, peaceful and cancer-free life," said Dr Rahul Kanaka, Surgical Oncologist, Manipal Hospitals Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Sarjapur, Bengaluru
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care.
With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,600+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.
Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognised as the most respected and patient recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.
