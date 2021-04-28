Manish Mishra stands in solidarity with Indian students in these tough times

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): "This man is transferring Rs 2000/- to help each stressed university student fight corona crisis"

Manish Mishra, from Delhi is transferring 2000 Rs via IMPS/RTGS directly in the accounts of stressed university students across the nation starting from 1st May 2021 to 11th May 2021. All students requiring this exigency financial can send credentials and short note of crisis to bharatmanishmishra@gmail.com. This is the first and only initiative across India where an individual is depositing monies directly in account of student community.

Oxygen, injections, logistical help is coming in from NGOs, government, corporates. Certain emergencies require immediate cash in bank account. This initiative might end up encouraging a concept of crowd donations, which will enable various communities to have access to money which can be life saver in most cases.

"I am not a large corporate house, neither am I very affluent. I run a small human resources management firm. If even 1000 people in a population of 1.30 billion gather courage and motivation to do what I am doing, India will come out of this crisis faster," said Manish Mishra.

