Manoj Kummari launches One Connected - Business Social Media; aims to achieve 1 million downloads in next quarter

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to create quality and productive professional networking hub and, Manoj Kummari launched a one of its kind mobile application - One Connected- Business Social Media. The unique app acts a networking platform as well as accelerates growth for professionals by providing them an opportunity to boost their economic growth. The Indian-originated app has already gained recognition amongst world-class organizations, investor groups, and respected members of major organizations because of its innovative features. Founded in October 2022, The app is also expecting to achieve 1 million downloads in the next 3 months.

Sharing his vision for the One Connected, Founder Manoj Kummari said, "We have received an overwhelming initial response for the app from business professionals who are looking for networking communities to meet with the new era of opportunities. The app that acts as a business social media platform for professional networking, helps people discover, connect and engage in professional network communities. It moves a step forward in bringing people together."

The Indian super app founder Manoj Kummari is a visionary product developer with deep insights into research and analytics. Manoj Kummari is also a digital creator and a tech nerd who is constantly updated about new age tech developments. )

With a user-friendly interface, app's promising lookout does draw comparisons with community and networking platforms like LinkedIn, but the early reviews turn out to be positive for the One Connected app and is likely to attract even more customers within months. Some of the features that are likely to take this app to the top are 'One Bio Link', and 'Portfolio' amongst others. The 'One Bio Link' helps us to share our all-in-one bio link to social networks. Another impressive feature is a simple but attractive portfolio, which helps in showcase our skills to the network community. Additionally, unlike other conventional professional networking platforms, on One Connected users can see who viewed our profile around the network with ease.

Apart from the "Who Viewed" feature, an impressive "Catalog" feature gives users a brief idea about their contacts and helps in improving the conversion rate. There is also an "Insight" feature available to review activities. "Lead Capture" is yet another innovative feature that helps users get leads easily from their profile through integrated forms. Another important feature of the app is "Reviews" which helps users to connect with the right people. There are also other features like "Email Signature" and "Groups" present in One Connected which add value to its innovation and work well for the new generation users, who are looking out for innovative but serious professional networking.

Manoj Kummari further added, "This new-age professional networking app is not only fresh and unique but is also easy to use compared to LinkedIn. One Connected also has extensive features that could beat other networking apps with ease."

Available on both Android and iOS, One Connected is a fun and easy-to-use mobile experience that aims to remove networking barriers and is expected to offer hassle-free connection on the go. Both Android and iOS applications are available on the respective play store and can be downloaded directly through Google. One can also find the links for downloading on the official websites as well.

To know more about One Connected, visit - (https://www.oneconnected.in)

Download the mobile application - (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ocnsys.oneconnected.oneconnected & pli=1)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)