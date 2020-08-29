Mansi Bagla and film-maker G Ashok purchase rights of three superhit South films for Hindi remake

Mansi Bagla & renowned film-maker G Ashok have collaborated together under the banner of Mini Films and have purchased rights of three superhit South Indian films for Hindi remakes.

These films have already had a proven track record in the South markets and will now be remade into Hindi features. As per sources, the preparation has begun and these films will be on the floor as soon as possible. This news comes as a pleasant surprise for the Industry as the ongoing pandemic has pushed the entertainment into a lull.

While G Ashok is also currently busy with the Hindi film, a remake of Bhaagamathie-Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar, Mansi is simultaneously gearing up for her directorial debut with a Marathi film, which will be a remake of 2017 super hit Telugu romantic comedy- Ninnu Kori.

"Acquiring rights of three south films and contemplating my directorial debut has not happened overnight. It's the result of a robust groundwork along with my team for years. I am not backed by any insider or outsider and I have come till here on my own with my hard work, dedication, and perseverance. I want to be known because of my skills and I am ready to work 24x7 with good collaborations. I have prepared myself and done my homework. I am not here to make B & C grade films just to see my name on the screen. I could have done that long back, I want to make and work on quality cinema," quipped Mansi about the new spate of developments in her fledgling production house.

"I fell in love with cinema at a really young age and direction has been my dream forever. Learning has always been important for me, and I have met so many directors and writers, all noticed the hunger and passion inside me which doubled my confidence. G Ashok Sir showed me a way and under his training and mentorship, today I am all ready to direct my first film. The content in the Marathi industry is very rich and stories are told true to form. After meeting G Ashok sir I firmed up my decision because I know he will guide me in the right direction. He is my brother and I consider him a mentor. Through my journey, I have met many directors and writers but it is his push which gave me the confidence to embark on a directorial journey. Every conversation with him is a learning experience and I'm extremely grateful for this positive association. At a time when the industry is already grappling with the pandemic and negativity stemming from the ongoing debate on nepotism, one can get swayed easily. There are challenges in every industry and every profession you can either choose to crib or act. I believe that if you are dedicated to something it will give you results. I have always had a knack for storytelling but turning it into a business venture especially for an outsider has been uphill, I'm sure there will be more challenges coming my way but that is also what I have thrived on," said Mansi on her collaboration with G Ashok.

Mini Films is working on developing various stories and acquiring good scripts. They are also working on developing a horror-comedy story with writer Director Raaj Shaandilyaa (Dream Girl).

It was Mansi's idea to bring Raj & G Ashok together as one is the king of comedy and the other is the king in the horror genre.

Mansi who has proved her mettle with her family venture of real estate chose to make her big-ticket announcements on her birthday to herald in a new phase, despite all odds.

Mansi who celebrates her birthday on August 31st feels she got the best birthday gift with blessings of MA Sharda and Vasudev.

