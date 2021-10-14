Many wealthy Indians opt for St Kitts and Nevis citizenship to expand life, travel and business opportunities

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/Mediawire): Holding a second citizenship, once seen as a luxury, has become a necessity for those wanting to look outside the boundaries of their home country.

This is particularly true for wealthy Indians with a more global outlook, who know first-hand how citizenship can act as an obstacle to living the life you desire.

Where once citizenship was limited to countries that individuals had a connection to, it has become increasingly common to invest in a country's economy in exchange for citizenship. These initiatives, known as Citizenship by Investment (CBI), can be found in over a dozen countries across the globe and has become a profitable means for attracting foreign direct investment whilst also giving investors a trusted route to second citizenship.

In a recent case study conducted by (https://csglobalpartners.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">CS Global Partners, a leading international marketing and legal advisory, Deepak, an Indian businessman who recently acquired second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis says that the decision changed both his personal and professional life, particularly when it came to staying competitive in business.

"I was standing in long lines in various embassies in New Delhi to apply for visas and missing business opportunities whilst my competitors who were based in countries with wider travel opportunities scooped up the deals," he said.

For Indian investors, particularly those that want to conduct business overseas efficiently, citizenship can be a challenge to seizing opportunities in a time-effective manner. An Indian passport only affords its holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 58 countries and territories. This lack of mobility has left many Indians wasting time, money and opportunities due to bureaucratic hassle.

Aside from business, there were several key driving factors for Deepak's decision to acquire a second citizenship: "Life, travel and opportunities were restricted simply by my country of origin."

Whether its booking family holidays with ease, diversifying your wealth or the simple reassurance of having a Plan B should you ever need one, a second citizenship can significantly boost quality of life. It can also be a tool for future financial planning and establishing a legacy that stands the test of time.

Despite the various programmes available on the market, there is one that continues to be a favoured option amongst Indians. Established in 1984, (https://www.ciu.gov.kn) St Kitts and Nevis is home to the industry's longest standing programme and has earned the recognition as a 'Platinum Standard' brand. With the backing of nearly four decades of experience, St Kitts and Nevis is the obvious choice for those that want a trustworthy programme with a strong international reputation.

"Whilst conducting my research, the fact that it was the earliest established programme influenced my decision hugely. Also the high number of visa free access countries was another factor," added Deepak.

Those who apply to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis must make a one-time investment to its(https://www.ciu.gov.kn/the-sustainable-growth-fund/" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> Sustainable Growth Fund. Applicants must also demonstrate that they are of high moral standing, as well as a clean source of funds, before being accepted as economic citizens.

Citizenship can be acquired within two to three months in St Kitts and Nevis, a straightforward process which appeals to time-pressed clients.

"The process was quite uncomplicated. We spent time gathering all our documents and filling the forms however once all is in order it is a fairly clear-cut procedure," said Deepak.

Once the due diligence process is complete, applicants gain access to increased travel freedom, alternative business prospects in a country with currency pegged to the US dollar and the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come.

Deepak noted that while he does not live in St Kitts and Nevis, he visits the islands frequently to decompress from his fast-paced life. "It is a beautiful country where we relax and enjoy the fresh air which is not possible in Delhi."

"The people are endearing, loving and make you so welcome. I actually find it diverse too. I meet Kittitians, Europeans, Americans and also my fellow Indians who are trading in St Kitts," he added.

Those that are interested in becoming citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can also take advantage of an exclusive limited time offer currently operating until December 31st 2021. The temporary discount allows a family of four to acquire citizenship for the same price as a single applicant, reducing the investment required from USD 195,000 to USD 150,000.

