Manya - The Princeton Review announces the 3rd edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair'21

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Manya-The Princeton Review, a leading study abroad and higher education company specialising in international admissions consulting and standardised test preparation is hosting the 3rd edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair'21 on 13th February, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.

More than 40 plus universities will be participating from international study destinations including USA, Canada, UK, Japan, and Australia.

The Virtual Global Admissions Fair is a highly interactive platform for study abroad aspirants to directly meet international universities as well as learn about the latest policy updates, visa updates, admissions requirements, standardised tests, scholarships and fee waivers, post-study work rights and above all job opportunities.

Any queries regarding the destinations and universities will be addressed by Manya counsellors and university representatives. Students will be able to get the following services - Expert Guidance, Profile Evaluation, Course Selection, Application Assistance, Scholarships and Visa Assistance.

"We are happy to announce the 3rd edition of Virtual Global Admissions Fair that will bring international universities & study abroad aspirants on a common platform. The recent developments regarding US immigration laws are definitely going to open up a whole lot of opportunities for aspiring students. This is the right time to meet universities and other relevant stakeholders," said Aradhana Mahna, MD of Manya Education.

Some of the well-known universities such as North-Eastern University, Kent State University, SanJose State University, Trinity Western University, University of Cincinnati, University of North Texas and many others are participating. Students can register themselves for the event for free. Post registration, students will receive an invite link to join the fair and start their interaction.

"Almost every other day, we hear positive news regarding changing US visa policies. This is definitely going to help a lot of Indian students to start reconsidering the US as a higher education destination. There are multiple universities participating in the Global Admissions Fair and hence a great opportunity for students to interact and get their queries answered," said Gaurav Bansal, Head Marketing at Manya Education.

