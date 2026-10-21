PRNewswire

Vancouver [Canada], October 21: Mapmygenome announced the completion of its acquisition of Vancouver-based dnaPower Inc., a pioneer in personal genomics. The strategic transaction expands Mapmygenome's North American footprint and establishes a market-leading platform in DNA testing, gut microbiome health, longevity, and AI-driven multi-omics testing.

By uniting dnaPower with Mapmygenome's global scale and premier CAP-accredited clinical laboratory capabilities, including Vancouver-based Microbiome Insights, acquired in 2025, the acquisition creates a centralized platform for DNA, microbiome, pharmacogenetic, and longevity testing dedicated to proactive, preventive healthcare across Canada and the US.

"Acquiring dnaPower is a pivotal step in scaling our North American operations," said Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome. "Pairing dnaPower's commercial trajectory with our CAP-accredited clinical laboratories and AI capabilities positions us to define the next frontier in microbiome, longevity, and precision health testing."