Mario joins hands with India Fashion Awards season two

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): The second season of the India Fashion Awards, the platform which recognizes and promotes the unsung heroes of Indian Fashion is powered by Mario Rusks.
Founded in 1949, the TRDP group today is amongst the leading manufacturers and exporters of India, in addition to that, their portfolio includes a wide array of world-class food products, mainly Rusks, Noodles, Biscuits and other such snacks. TRDP Happy World has already made its mark and has become a brand with faith amongst the Food Sector not only in India but also across the world.
The internationally acclaimed brand focuses on Modern Machinery, Automated processes, the latest technology and most important production is supported by the Untouched Products Process. The brand has internationally approved food safety standards with certifications such as BRC Global Standards, FSMA and FSSC 22000.
On Association with India Fashion Awards, Neeraj Singla, Director at TRDP Group, said, "We are happy to associate with the board of IFA for season two of India Fashion Awards, we look forward to this association of ours and witnessing new talent as well as fashion veterans sharing the same platform on 25th of September."
