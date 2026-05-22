PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), India's leading standalone health insurer, today announced the launch of an affordable offering, designed to bring increased health protection to young Indians in Tier 2-3-4 cities. Titled, 'Value Plus', it offers high sum-insured covers from ₹7.5 lakhs to ₹25 lakhs at nearly 20% lower premiums, through a curated hospital network. - Star Health marks 20 years of its foundation with health insurance plan offering nearly 20% lower premiums in Non metro and Tier 2, 3 and 4 markets - Introduces 'Value Plus' with sum insured options upto ₹25 lakh for individual and family floater covers

- Leverages 'Insurance for All' philosophy with customized policies for young Indians in underserved markets - First-year base premium returned if no in-patient claim is made for 5 consecutive years Curated offering includes network of over 11,000 hospitals across India In a market where rising healthcare costs outpace coverage for millions in smaller cities, Star Health is bringing affordability through Value Plus. The company aims to serve individuals and families by offering cover for adults aged 18 years and above, and dependent children from 91 days to 25 years with a balance of higher protection and premium efficiency. The product is designed to provide access through a curated network of quality hospitals across several non-metro cities, for planned and emergency care. This will be supported by a defined room rent framework aligned to hospitalisation needs. This structure delivers premium efficiency without compromising on essential health protection, helping reduce premium by nearly 20% while continuing to offer key benefits across hospitalisation, recovery, claim-free continuity and wellness support.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance, said: "Over the last 20 years, Star Health Insurance has worked to make health insurance more trusted, accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. With Value Plus, we are building on that legacy by bringing quality health insurance within reach of more individuals and families across Tier 2, 3 and 4 India. By combining higher sum insured options, curated hospital access and wellness-led benefits at nearly 20% lower premiums, Value Plus brings affordability-by-design to a wider set of customers. This launch is a continuation of our mission to democratise health protection and a practical step towards advancing the national vision of Insurance for All."

Available in 1, 2, and 3-year terms, its key features include: - Sum insured options: Customers can choose cover from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh - Premium Return: Full first-year base premium refunded after 5 consecutive claim-free years - Cumulative Bonus: 50% sum insured addition per claim-free year with maximum accumulation up to 100% - Long-term policy benefit - Customers choosing long-term policies can use the Sum Insured Multiplier to combine and use the annual Sum Insured across the policy term - Avail long-term discounts of 10% on the second-year premium and 12.3% on the third-year premium - Health Booster: 100% base sum insured added every block of 7 claim-free years

- Hospitalisation and recovery support: In-patient hospitalization, day care, AYUSH, home care, organ donor, pre/post-hospitalization, ambulance, nursing, and durable equipment. - Wellness-led benefits: Unlimited tele-consultations, up to 20% renewal discounts, dental check-ups, second opinions, and digital value-adds. - Customisation options: Deductibles, Co-pays, In-clinic consults, Stay Fit (Gym access), Mamta (Women's wellness), and Param Seva (Senior citizen wellness). With Value Plus, Star Health is strengthening its proposition of offering health insurance that balances higher protection with affordability. By combining higher cover, claim-free value benefits, wellness support and a curated Value Network, the option is designed to help families access meaningful health protection in a more premium-efficient way.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is the market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 as India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to needs such as, cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and to specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Driven by a strong focus on technology and digital innovation, Star Health continues to strengthen its claims and customer service ecosystem through AI-led automation, intelligent claims processing, and seamless digital engagement platforms. The Company is investing in next-generation digital capabilities to enhance speed, transparency, operational efficiency, and customer experience across its health insurance journey. Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, over 8 lakh agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 15,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees. For more information visit www.starhealth.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/5245482/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)