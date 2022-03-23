Marriott Bonvoy brings more exclusive cricketing experiences with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, gears up once again for another year of exciting association with Mumbai Indians.

Over the last two years, Marriott Bonvoy has successfully offered numerous unique experiences to members in India with their favourite and most successful cricket team, Mumbai Indians. This year, as the tournament is set to return to the country, members will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access to their favourite players, matches and experiences.

For the very first time, members will also be able to get their hands on match tickets for the much-awaited Mumbai Indians matches. As part of this year's offerings, Marriott Bonvoy will also offer the chance for 10-15 lucky members to attend a gala dinner with the Mumbai Indians team. Fans can also revel in the moment with an exciting chance to be featured on the Mumbai Indians' social media page.

Exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments with Mumbai Indians will be available to members for redemption on the Moments platform. (https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com) Marriott Bonvoy Moments is Marriott Bonvoy's experiences platform, where members can use Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel and everyday activities such as credit card spends to gain VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events, entertainment, arts, lifestyle and more all over the globe. The full list of Mumbai Indians Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences are available in both virtual and in-person formats:

Get hold of match tickets to watch the matches live

Attend an exclusive gala dinner with the Mumbai Indian players

Enjoy a private, in-person masterclass with the Mumbai Indians coaches

Stand a chance to interact with the team players virtually

Organise and receive a customized video wish from the Mumbai Indians for a special occasion.

An opportunity to record a video of them cheering the team, which will be featured on Mumbai Indian's social media pages.

Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Operations Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International said, "As our cricket-driven nation gears up for another exciting season of the intense sport, we are excited to bring exclusive experiences for our members. It is our endeavour to bring the best of Moments for our members. This year, as the tournament comes back to the country, it will be exciting to see more in-person events being organized. It will definitely bring them closer to the action and offer them unforgettable experiences, ones that only a Marriott Bonvoy member can avail."

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, "Over the past two years, we have created many memorable moments for our fans on the field, and off it ,with Marriott Bonvoy. Our partnership and its success is a testament to our common goal of creating the best fan experiences. With the return of our Paltan in the stadium this year, we believe this season our partnership will create a heartfelt extravaganza for our fans."

Marriott Bonvoy has been offering members exclusive access to the Mumbai Indian's most coveted events since 2020. To bid on one of the Mumbai Indians experiences, or to find out what else Marriott Bonvoy Moments has to offer, visit (https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com).

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world.

Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards.

Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enrol for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit (https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi). To download the Marriott app, go (https://mobile-app.marriott.com/en-us) here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on (https://www.facebook.com/marriottbonvoy) Facebook, (https://twitter.com/marriottbonvoy) Twitter, and (https://www.instagram.com/marriottbonvoy) Instagram.

Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd through its 100% subsidiary IndiaWin Sports, and competes in the Indian Premier League having its home ground at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Over the last decade, Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

The franchise commands immense brand value in the sporting world, with stakeholders trust, brand investment, fan engagement and performance. Brand Finance, a global brand valuation agency has recently accorded AA+ brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians has the reputation of a global sporting club with its far worldwide reach through digital presence, having over 30 million fans engaged digitally across global. Follow us on (https://www.mumbaiindians.com).

