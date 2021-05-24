Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School in Sitapur, Ahmedabad set to open virtually in June 2021; To start with the primary wing initially followed by a senior secondary school in a phased manner

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School is all set to open its doors albeit virtu-ally for the students of Sitapur, Taluka - Mandal, Dist - Ahmedabad, Gujarat in June 2021.

Due to the current pandemic, while the school infrastructure is ready, the school will begin the online classes for the primary wing initially followed by a senior secondary school in a phased manner.

As a part of its CSR initiatives, with an endeavour to provide quality education to children in its adopted villages, Maruti Suzuki India had joined hands with Podar Education Network (PEN), a leading name in education with vast expertise in opening schools in both rural & urban cities of India. The foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School was laid in 2019.

Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School is a franchisee of the Podar Learn School model of Podar Education Network. The school will be affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education and Podar Education Network has designed the curriculum with an aim to promote quality education and focus on overall personality development of the students in the rural area of Sitapur.

"This is the first school un-der Maruti Suzuki's CSR initiative in rural Gujarat, and for that, tying up with Podar Education Network was a natural move. I have been closely associated with Podar Education Network since 2016 and have first-hand experience of their unwavering dedication to not only deliver quality education but make it accessible for all. The Podar Learn School model is very innovative. Podar Education Network provides a wonderful support system which goes beyond the mandated requirements. We have even sought HR related assistance from them. This collaboration has enabled us to bring modern infrastruc-ture technology, best curriculum and standardised high quality education to Sitapur which I am sure will immensely benefit the students. That's not all, given the Covid-19 crisis and the consequent delay in opening the physical school, Podar Education Network has ably supported us by helping our teachers to quickly adapt to digital teaching and learning methods," said Dr Ajay Kumar Panda, Principal, Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School.

Every Podar Learn School across the country has the same uniforms, syllabus, schedules, activities, award winning lesson plans and exams as of the Podar International Schools in metro cities. To ensure this consistency without slippages in quality, Podar Education Network provides teacher training, men-tor Principals and a dedicated troubleshooting system that addresses each school's challenges with speed and efficiency.

"It's extremely encouraging when India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, partners with Podar Learn School to invest in quality and affordable education to positively impact local communities in rural India. It has always been our en-deavour through Podar Learn School model, to set up a network of good quality CBSE/ICSE schools across rural and semi-urban India. In light of the new National Education Policy, the PLS model, which is the best education franchise in India, will further widen the reach of good quality education into the interiors of the country. It's a good opportunity for various companies and corporations whose CSR efforts are focused on enhancing local communities' access to education and learning. Partnering with Podar Learn School is a progressive step in the right direction," said Harsh Podar, Director, Podar Education Network.

This unique framework of the PLS model brings in transparency and value in the school's operations. From the point of view of CSR, this ensures productive use of the CSR funds and accountability on the part of the recipient, which is a significant value addition for the company or corporation. Maruti Suzu-ki setting up a PLS with the support of Podar Education Network can set the ball rolling for other indus-try players looking to invest their CSR funds in education and learning.

Spread over 7.5 acres, Maruti Suzuki PLS has been set up in Sitapur, a village close to the Maruti Suzuki India's factory at Hansalpur in Ahmedabad district. However, the school is not reserved for company employees and is open to all students of the local community. The school is set up and fully equipped to accommodate students from pre-primary to fifth standard. Currently, there are 13 teachers, and 117 students enrolled at Maruti Suzuki PLS. The school was expected to start operations in April 2021, but due to deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic conditions, it has been delayed. The school is now working towards digitalising its operations and will begin online classes in early June 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki PLS promises to impart all-round education comprising of training in English lan-guage and technology, various sports and arts, and other co-curricular activities, in alignment with the PLS goal of nurturing students to make them global citizens abreast with the contemporary world.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)