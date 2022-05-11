Marvel Realtors successfully delivers over 1600 luxury residences in last 3 years

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pune's iconic luxury real estate developer, (https://marvelrealtors.com) Marvel Realtors is making a steady comeback with over 1600 luxury residences (apartments and villas) delivered in the last 3 years in an extremely challenging environment including the global pandemic.

The delivery of these apartments, located in 10 luxury projects spread across Pune, is a reflection of Marvel's continuous commitment to meet client satisfaction, against all odds. Further, with a strategic growth plan to push construction for its 7 ongoing limited edition projects, Marvel is re-structuring its sales timelines. It will start selling only when its projects are 6 months away from completion.

The pandemic has been tough on several industries, especially real estate, which suffered from a lack of manpower and access to equipment and raw materials brought on due to long periods of lockdown.

However, Marvel has managed to successfully overcome these challenges to deliver over 1600 units across 10 projects, namely Marvel Arco, Marvel Brisa, Marvel Cerise, Marvel Cascada, Marvel Escaso, Marvel Fuego, Marvel Ideal Spacio, Marvel Piazza, Marvel Sangria and Marvel Selva Ridge Estate, in the last 3 years.

Speaking of Marvel's journey and accomplishments, Vishwajeet Jhavar, Founder and CEO, (https://marvelrealtors.com) Marvel Realtors, said, "Throughout the turbulent times in the past few years, we at Marvel have been focused on reinventing ourselves to stay aligned with the market conditions and meet our customer expectations. It is not a surprise then, that out of the total 5000 + units delivered by Marvel since 22 years of its inception, 1600+ units were delivered in the past 3 years, during our toughest time. We are grateful for all the support and faith that our customers and channel partners have shown in us. Now, as we step into the new normal, Marvel is charting an effective, and well-strategized growth plan, with a strong focus on design, complete lifestyle and customer experience at its core. As a brand that has been a pioneer of luxury living experiences, we will continue to create best in lifestyle solutions for our customers and work hard to realize our larger vision of transforming real estate into a service industry."

Marvel currently has 7 ongoing projects under-development, across prime locations in Pune and some of these are projects for sale, as listed below:

1. Marvel Aquanas - Kharadi

2. Marvel Aurum - Koregaon Park

3. Marvel Piazza - Viman Nagar

4. Marvel Selva Ridge Estate - Bavdhan

5. Marvel Sangria - NIBM Road

All of these projects are either ready or will be ready for possession within the next 6 months.

Marvel's projects are characterized by a unique inside-out design approach, resulting in incredibly luxurious, comfortable, efficient and spacious interiors. With over 27 million sq. ft of luxury real estate developed since the brand's inception in 2001, Marvel is the first real estate company to introduce private swimming pools in every apartment, landscaped terraces, and home automation systems in Pune's real estate market.

Marvel has a network of trusted design partners from all over the globe for facade, landscape, lighting and other designs such as HB design, EcoPlan Asia, was among the first real estate developers to share AutoCAD drawings of flats with the client.

The brand's objective is to provide a 360-degree luxury lifestyle to its customers with a host of amenities, including professional standard sporting facilities, work-from-home desks, indoor and outdoor leisure activities and green spaces (1000s of tall trees & 10s of 1000s of shrubs). With a line-up of such state-of-the-art projects, Marvel is looking forward to once again establishing its credible leadership in the luxury real estate sector in Pune.

To know more, please visit: (https://marvelrealtors.com)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)