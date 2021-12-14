Marwari Catalysts in association with ACIC Vivekananda Global University invites applications for its Accelerator Cohort Program, exclusively for AgriTech Startups

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marwari Catalysts Ventures in association with ACIC Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur is calling in applications from AgriTech Startups for its cohort program, 'Thrive 4.0' from across the country.

Following the success of the last cohorts with EdTech and D2C startups, Marwari Catalysts is extremely delighted to support another group of extraordinary entrepreneurs with the launch of their next batch of virtual accelerator cohort program.

With this new batch, the accelerator is looking forward to emerging AgriTech Startups in order to seek creators of food, the chefs and farmers, who value sustainability and envision on catalysing new innovations in the AgriTech sector of the country.

As agriculture has always been a key pillar of the Indian economy, the accelerator cohort program, 'Thrive 4.0' looks to improve the value quotient of the broad agricultural ecosystem because the accelerator believes that AgriTech startups have great potential in India as they can steer the shift from government-controlled agricultural markets towards more demand-driven digital markets.

So with this cohort program, MCats takes a step forward to harness the current momentum of AgriTech Startups as a result of which our startup ecosystem can be the next-generation technology revolution in the agrifood sector.

Thrive is backed up by some of India's leading AIFs, VCs and Angel Networks that will participate during the Demo Day process.

The accelerator in a press statement says that a small number of high potential startups will be selected to take part in the 12-week program for which the application process begins from 15 December, 2021.

The cohort also includes investment opportunities up to $20K- $100K for qualified startups and one-on-one mentoring sessions, networking opportunities, funding investment advice, strategy-and-skill development in order to facilitate growth.

Commenting on the accelerator program, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts, says, "MCats is an accelerator, a partner for your growth with skin in the game. We, as a team, will try to tailor the program to your unique needs and help in your venture's growth. I offer my heartiest congratulations and warmly invite eligible startups to this cohort. Also I would like to notify that Accelerators are not to be treated as funds."

Further adding he says, "The last season has yielded some great insights and learnings, and we're excited to see how we can further evolve this program to be even bigger and better, therefore we launch our next season so as to make a difference to agriculture in the country."

Sharing the rationale, Onkar Bagaria, CEO, ACIC Vivekananda Global University Jaipur, BITS Pilani Alum says, "ACIC-VGU has always focused on building the strong roots of the ecosystem by developing the entrepreneurial mindset and hence marking the change in the ecosystem.We are excited that with this cohort, the opportunity is expanded to passionate entrepreneurs and further cements our presence in India allowing us to help motivated founders solve the most challenging problems that the agricultural sector of India is facing as of today's date."

Speaking on the announcement, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder & Director, Marwari Catalysts, says, "The key objective behind the launch of this cohort is to promote technology in Indian agriculture, create a conducive environment for collaboration among startups and foster technological innovation. We hereby aim to find and accelerate founders who are working at cutting edge agriculture technologies and empower farmers to reap the benefits of big data, artificial intelligence, smart irrigation, and Internet of Things".

MCats is driven by a culture of innovation and has been a frontrunner in building entrepreneurial culture in Tier-2 and 3 cities of India. With Thrive, MCats looks to strengthen its ties with the startup ecosystem as well as build futuristic technologies.

Marwari Catalysts is also in talks with various funds, family offices and angel investors for a strategic alliance to give a boost to young and ambitious entrepreneurs, while supporting the government's 'Start-Up India' initiative.

So if your technology innovation can positively impact our country's agricultural growth, here is your chance. Apply now!

Interested startups can tap on the link:(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfEiJHbe7iVI0lfTvuSoIhBhCWowelFgLBrcdJC2CuSggcsNw/viewform). The deadline for applying is 31 January, 2022.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)