Marwari Catalysts invites applications for first cohort of startups for its Edtech Accelerator program "Thrive"

-
ALSO READ
How an Indian small-town boy built a USD 15 Million EdTech start-up
NIIT's US arm sign managed services agreement with US based EdTech company
EdTech startup Bada Business touches 50 million entrepreneurs, MSME owners and students under its 'India Revival Mission'
Stimulus measures for MSMEs evoke mixed reactions from startups
EdTech firm BroadArks holds webinar on 'Building the mind-set and skill-sets required to face'
-
Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marwari Catalysts Ventures announced a virtual startup accelerator program "Thrive" to help new and upcoming startups in Edtech space.
The program has been launched in association with India Accelerator, one of the leading accelerators in Asia.
The 12-week program will open doors for the shortlisted startups to prepare their innovative solutions to be market-ready and will give them an opportunity to receive an investment up to $100,000.
With the applications to be invited from today, this program will identify Edtech startups from across the country and help them scale through an intensive 12-weeks program.
Throughout the program, the shortlisted startups will receive mentoring on various topics such as technology, finance, intellectual property, go-to-market strategies etc from industry experts and leaders.
Marwari Catalysts Founder Sushil Sharma said that Marwari Catalysts is Rajasthan's no. 1 startup ecosystem player. The group boasts of around 21 CAs, 15 IITians, 10 IIM graduates and more than 100 Angel Investors from not just India but across the globe. Marwari Catalysts has been a frontrunner in building entrepreneurial culture in Tier-2 and 3 cities of India.
With a stronghold in Edtech as part of its existing startup portfolio, MCATs can enable its cohort to scale their businesses with right mentorship and networking. Marwari Catalysts' Co-founder Devesh Rakhecha remarked that 'To win the game, you need to be part of it,' implying that all their mentors and advisors come with skin-in-the-game.
Munish Bhatia, Partner, India Accelerator is bullish on the India startup story and he believes that together India Accelerator-Marwari Catalysts will be the strongest startup ecosystem enabler in the country. India Accelerator is one of the largest seed-accelerators in the country.
It's a structured program that brings the building blocks for a startup under one roof - the much-needed mentorship, the global network, the technology, the peripheral services (like legal, financial etc.) and the seed capital.
Marwari Catalysts is also in talks with various funds, family offices and angel investors for a strategic alliance to give a boost to young and ambitious entrepreneurs, while supporting the government's 'Start-Up India' initiative.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU