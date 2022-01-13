MASH Project Foundation and Pursuit of Balance partnered to promote safe intimate well-being among youth

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of National Youth Day, MASH Project Foundation and Pursuit of Balance - Nina Kler launched Break The Wall, Supported by Durex powered Condom Alliance, an initiative to address the importance of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in India.

This five-day Virtual Summit from January 12-16 2022 is specially curated to address the sexual challenges faced by the Indian youth.

The event titled Break The Wall - Sexuality | Revolution | Collaboration in association with Durex 'The Birds & Bees Talk' is an innovative platform for building necessary awareness and knowledge on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

Nina Kler, Founder - Well-being Crusader and Founder Pursuit of Balance, remarked, "As a change maker my life purpose lies in the Pursuit of Balance, in having conversations which might be uncomfortable at times but the outcomes of which are imperative in helping people be true to themselves no matter what. Like most people of my generation I didn't grow up with much knowledge of female anatomy or pleasure, and pretty much mostly learned about it from friends or author Judy Blume! Today as a single mum and a mental health advocate, I see the need to discuss our sexual and reproductive health in greater detail, to help people feel "ok" about their gender, sexuality, and entire being. To facilitate that, we are organizing this event intending to change the discourse around sexuality and rights hoping to create safer spaces, thereby igniting more conversation in this space."

Day 1 of Break The Wall started on an insightful note with a keynote by Ravi Bhatnagar, Founding member of Condom Alliance and Director, External Affairs and Partnerships - Reckitt SOA. It was followed by interesting panel discussions on issues pertinent to SRHR in India with esteemed panelists and moderators from various key organizations.

The eminent personalities featuring across the 5-day summit include Medha Gandhi, Program Officer Gates Foundation, Dr. Rajat Chabba Director - Innovations Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynaecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego), Priya Prakash, Founder of HealthSetGo and Forbes 30Under30, Yasar Ahmad - UN Volunteers India, Seema Anand - Influencer & Kamasutra Expert, Leeza Mangaldas - Influencer & pleasure positive content creator, Swati Jagdish - Influencer & Sex educator, Karishma Swarup - award-winning sexuality educator, Sadam Hanjabam - Founder of Ya_All, Dr. Anvita Madan - Psychosexual therapist and Niyatii Shah - Well-known sex educator.

On Day 1 of the summit, Aashish Beergi, Founder & CEO, MASH Project Foundation, said, "Youth is centric to our work at MASH Project Foundation. We believe that conversations about sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) are essential to building awareness amongst the youth. On this National Youth Day, MASH along with Pursuit of Balance - Nina Kler has launched an initiative, called 'Break The Wall' to bring together an ecosystem of like-minded partners to drive an effective change and place India's youth at the center of these conversations. The initiative will also mark the start of our project with Condom Alliance to take the conversations to the grassroots through extensive youth engagements and to create safe spaces for them."

Day 1 of the summit, Break The Wall, was wrapped up with a powerful conversation on how to establish psychosexual safety among youth by Dr. Anvita Madan and Nina Kler, Well-being Crusader and Founder - Pursuit of Balance.

In the 4 days to come of Break The Wall, various more insightful panel discussions, workshops, keynote speeches are planned. This summit on SRHR by MASH Project Foundation and Pursuit of Balance - Nina Kler, is a leap ahead in bringing multiple stakeholders together to create a big impact together.

The upcoming panels include discussions on Pleasure and Politics, Consent and Abuse, Parent's bridging the gap with sexuality.

This summit is an important step towards Condom Alliance's 2022 goal to educate and influence 10 million youth around safe sex and maintaining sexual and reproductive health for all sexualities. In addition, Condom Alliance has launched the 'ConSenSuality' initiative, powered by Reckitt, Plan India and ASSOCHAM to educate and empower the Indian youth by keeping them informed about their basic rights and responsibilities.

Facebook:(https://www.facebook.com/MashProject)

Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjvXU6b7zeaGg0aZ5mWo10w)

Dailyhunt: (https://m.dailyhunt.in/buzz/content/english/live+tv?mode=pwa & amp;action=click)

Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/quintfit).

