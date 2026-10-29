BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29: MASSIMO, India's trusted and fastest growing battery brand, is accelerating India's energy transition with the launch of its cutting-edge, state-of-the-art lithium manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. As modern households and businesses increasingly pivot toward advanced energy storage, lithium has firmly established itself as the future of power backup.

Highlighting the strategic vision behind this milestone, Vikas Goyal, Managing Partner at Zunax Energy Products, shared:

"Lithium is undeniably the future of power backup. However, when customers transition to advanced lithium products, it is critical to trust a brand built on deep, proven experience in battery manufacturing coupled with a robust Pan-India service network. Our new Hyderabad facility is designed to deliver precisely that-combining decades of engineering trust with futuristic technology."