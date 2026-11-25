VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Tusker Kitchens, one of India's pioneering brands in stainless steel modular kitchens and steel-based living solutions, has announced the expansion of its retail presence with new Experience Centres in Mysuru, Salem and Coimbatore. The expansion marks another important milestone in Tusker Kitchens' growth across South India and strengthens the brand's presence across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The new Experience Centres are located at Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru, Kondalampatti Bypass Road in Salem, and Sathy Road, Ganapathy in Coimbatore, bringing Tusker's range of stainless steel modular kitchens, steel wardrobes and vanities closer to customers across these regions.

Each Experience Centre has been designed as an interactive space where homeowners, architects and interior designers can explore kitchen layouts, finishes, storage systems, wardrobes, vanities and material solutions while accessing personalised design consultations and space planning. Expanding Across Three Key South Indian Markets The addition of Mysuru, Salem and Coimbatore forms part of Tusker Kitchens' larger retail expansion strategy across South India. The Mysuru Experience Centre at Vijay Nagar 2nd Stage, the Salem Experience Centre on Kondalampatti Bypass Road, and the Coimbatore Experience Centre at Ganapathy on Sathy Road have been strategically located to serve not only customers within these cities, but also important residential and emerging markets across the surrounding regions.

In Mysuru, the Experience Centre will extend Tusker's reach across key areas including Dattagalli, Yadavagiri, Mandya, Nanjangud, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. In Salem, the new centre will cater to customers across important surrounding markets including Omalur, Attur, Sankari, Valapady and Mettur. The Coimbatore Experience Centre will strengthen Tusker's presence across key residential and growth corridors including Madukkarai, Sulur, Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Pollachi and Annur. Together, the three Experience Centres will help Tusker build a stronger regional presence across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while creating closer engagement with homeowners, architects, interior designers, builders, developers and project partners. Speaking about the expansion, Mr. V. V. Prasad Chatran, Founder & Managing Director, Tusker Kitchens, said:

"Mysuru, Salem and Coimbatore are natural extensions of our South India growth strategy. These markets have a strong base of homeowners, architects and design professionals, and we see long-term potential in building a deeper local presence here. The new Experience Centres are part of our larger plan to strengthen Tusker's retail network while continuing to scale our manufacturing, design and service capabilities from Bengaluru. Our focus remains on building a strong, sustainable organisation around steel-based modular living solutions and expanding responsibly into markets where we see clear customer and industry demand." Designed for Indian Homes Tusker Kitchens was founded around the idea that the material behind a kitchen should offer the same level of performance and longevity as its design.

The structural carcass of Tusker kitchens is manufactured using SS 304 Food-Grade Stainless Steel, offering a durable alternative to conventional wood-based kitchen structures. Tusker kitchens are designed around key performance attributes including: - 25-Year Written Guarantee - High Durability - Hygienic & Non-Porous Construction - Termite, Fungus & Pest Resistance - Water Resistance - Fire Resistance - No Structural Swelling or Warping - Easy Cleaning - Low Maintenance - Long-Term Structural Strength - Lifetime Value - Value for Money These features are designed keeping Indian cooking environments in mind, where kitchens are frequently exposed to heat, moisture, water, intensive cooking and regular cleaning. While stainless steel forms the structural core, Tusker offers a wide range of contemporary colours, finishes and design possibilities, allowing customers to achieve different aesthetics without compromising the underlying structure.

Kitchens, Wardrobes and Vanities Beyond modular kitchens, the new Experience Centres will also showcase Tusker's range of wardrobes and vanities. Tusker's wardrobe and vanity solutions use engineered steel-based systems, including Alloy-Coated Steel, and are designed to combine functionality, durability and contemporary aesthetics. Customers can explore multiple internal configurations, storage solutions, accessories, colours and finishes across kitchens, wardrobes and vanities. The centres have also been designed to serve as consultation and product discovery spaces for architects, interior designers and homeowners planning multiple areas of their interiors. A Hands-On Experience for Customers Each Tusker Experience Centre is designed to help customers understand both the visible design and the material used behind the finished product.

Visitors can explore: - Modular kitchen layouts and configurations - Storage and accessory solutions - Shutter and finish options - Material demonstrations - Wardrobe configurations - Vanity solutions - Personalised space planning - Design consultations - Material and finish selection - Customised modular solutions The physical Experience Centre format enables customers to see, touch, compare and understand different material and design options before making an interior decision. Made in Bengaluru Tusker Kitchens supports its growing retail network through its in-house manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru. Spread across approximately 18,000 sq. ft., the facility supports the production of the company's stainless steel modular kitchens and other steel-based modular interior systems. Maintaining manufacturing capabilities in-house enables Tusker to exercise greater control over material selection, engineering, fabrication, production processes, finishes and product quality.

The company is supported by a growing workforce of more than 500 employees and associates across manufacturing, design, retail, sales, installation, service and support functions. Tusker's manufacturing operations also reflect its Make in India approach, with solutions developed and manufactured in Bengaluru keeping Indian homes, cooking environments and long-term usage conditions in mind. Strengthening Retail and B2B Operations Alongside its growing direct-to-consumer retail presence, Tusker Kitchens continues to strengthen its B2B and key accounts business. The company works with architects, interior designers, builders, developers, residential projects and other industry partners across multiple markets. The new Experience Centres in Mysuru, Salem and Coimbatore will also serve as local touchpoints for these professional communities, enabling material demonstrations, design discussions and project collaborations.

Tusker continues to invest in retail expansion, manufacturing capabilities, product development, design, service infrastructure and customer experience as part of its long-term growth strategy. Building a Steel-Based Modular Living Brand Founded in 2017, Tusker Kitchens began with a focus on addressing some of the long-standing structural challenges associated with conventional materials used in modular kitchens. Over the years, the company has expanded its offering beyond kitchens into steel wardrobes, vanities and modular living solutions. The brand's approach combines engineered steel structural systems with contemporary exterior finishes, enabling customers to achieve modern interior aesthetics while retaining the structural advantages of steel. Tusker continues to develop its portfolio around material innovation, long-term durability, functionality and design, while expanding its retail footprint across India.

About Tusker Kitchens Tusker Kitchens - Prasara Innotech Pvt. Ltd. is a Bengaluru-headquartered modular living solutions company founded in 2017. The company specialises in SS 304 Food-Grade Stainless Steel modular kitchens, steel wardrobes, vanities and modular interior solutions developed for Indian homes. Tusker operates an approximately 18,000 sq. ft. in-house manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru, supported by a team of 500+ employees and associates across manufacturing, design, sales, retail, installation, service and support. Its kitchen systems are developed around durability, hygiene, water resistance, termite and pest resistance, fire resistance, low maintenance and long-term structural performance. Tusker Kitchens also offers a 25-Year Written Guarantee on applicable stainless steel kitchen systems, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

With an expanding network of Experience Centres and growing partnerships across the architecture, interiors and development sectors, Tusker Kitchens continues to strengthen its presence in India's modular living segment. BUILT IN STEEL. BUILT TO LAST. NEW TUSKER KITCHENS EXPERIENCE CENTRES MYSURU EXPERIENCE CENTRE Tusker Kitchens Mysuru 1st Floor, 1358, 80 Feet Road, Manchegowdana Koppalu, Vijay Nagar 2nd Stage, Vijayanagar, Mysuru, Karnataka - 570017 Key markets served: Dattagalli, Yadavagiri, Mandya, Nanjangud, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar SALEM EXPERIENCE CENTRE Tusker Kitchens Salem 5/105/5, Bypass Road, Amanikondalampatty, Kattur, Amani, Kondalampatti, Salem, Tamil Nadu - 636010 Key markets served: Omalur, Attur, Sankari, Valapady and Mettur COIMBATORE EXPERIENCE CENTRE Tusker Kitchens Coimbatore 1143-A, Viswanatha Gounder Complex, Eclectic Spaces, First Floor, Sathy Road, Ganapathy, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu - 641006

Key markets served: Madukkarai, Sulur, Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Pollachi and Annur MEDIA CONTACT Tusker Kitchens - Prasara Innotech Pvt. Ltd. Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka Phone: +91 99807 55741 Email: info@tuskerkitchens.in Website:www.tuskerkitchens.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)