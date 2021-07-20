Master Saleem's new song 'Saath' to release today, Neha Malik and Nikhil Dagar's sizzling chemistry is unmissable

You would like to read
- 'Ek Saath-India Rises Again' online musical concert for fundraising for COVID relief and rehab on June 5
- A beacon of hope for Entrepreneurs via Taxation help: Neha Nagar, leading financial content creator
- GM Test Series providing excellence in professional courses with online test series
- Novotel Goa Resorts & Spa introduces cashew trail
- Adah Sharma sizzles in Clovia's latest Bralette range
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Neha Malik features alongside Nikhil Dagar in the music video of Master Saleem's new track "Saath".
The song, slated to release on July 20, has music by T-Series and lyrics by Kiranjeet and Choreographed by Ranju Varghese while the video is directed by Anand Kumar.
The soulful song tries to weave the essence of monsoon in its visuals. Shot in the aesthetic Himachal Pradesh's Kasol, the mesmerizing and heartwarming song will create an environment that promises one to transport to another world with your loved one.
Nikhil, who is foraying it into showbiz, has stunned all with his blistering act. The flawless execution of scenes and his chemistry with Neha Malik are sure to set the hearts racing.
"This song has many emotions and for me, it is like a dream, the moment I heard the song, I couldn't keep myself from being a part of it," said Nikhil.
While Nikhil awaits the release, he parallelly keeps himself busy with other projects. At present, he has been signed for another two music videos and has also bagged an ad with a prominent shoe brand for which he is currently shooting in the capital.
This single is supposed to showcase Nikhil's creative calibre.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor