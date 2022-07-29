Matific strengthens its leadership team by appointing Sahil Kapoor as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Matific, the world's leading global edtech platform for K-6 mathematics, announced the appointment of Sahil Kapoor as its Chief Business Officer.

Matific's leadership team has been bolstered by his arrival, as the company strives to provide every child in every country with a mathematical experience of the highest possible quality. Sahil will head the operations in India while anchoring Matifics' growth in India. He will also be responsible for growing Matific's presence in schools and consumer spaces and establishing the company as the most trusted and loved maths learning platform for students and teachers.

Sahil Kapoor has more than twenty years of expertise in business development, sales, operations, and marketing; channel management; internal and external client relationship management; and talent/team management. He began his career at Tata Class Edge as an area sales manager and subsequently took up the position of Director of Sales. Sahil was the Chief Commercial Officer at DinoLabs before he joined Matific. He has also worked as Vice President and Business Head at Educomp Solutions Ltd. and Ebix Smartclass, respectively.

Commenting on this appointment, Jack Wall, Global Sales Head of Matific, added, "Sahil is the person we've been looking for to support Matific's expansion in India because of his acumen for modernising the Indian educational system and his extensive experience working with different schools throughout PAN India. We are excited to have Sahil as a member of our team because he will aid us in achieving Matific's long-term objectives. Sahil is passionate about improving the learning outcomes for young people, and that is Matific's core mission. "

"I have always supported the belief that there is no alternative to perseverance. Matific provides an immersive and gamified environment that adapts the activities to each student's level of comprehension. I am excited to join Matific and help make it the most trusted math learning platform for schools, students, and educators," Sahil Kapoor added.

Matific is an award-winning global digital maths platform for primary school students. It's present in over 120 countries and in over 40 languages. It offers an engaging and adaptive learning platform grounded in a rigorous pedagogy to impact mathematics results. Matific's core strength is its pedagogical principles, developed by the Matific Academic Board. The Academic Board consists of world experts in mathematics, computer science, education, and child development, including leading researchers from Berkeley, Harvard, Stanford, and the Einstein Institute of Mathematics. Recently, EdTech Tulna, an evaluation platform led by researchers from the educational technology department at IIT Bombay and Central Square Foundation, has rated Matific as an exemplary platform for young learners.

