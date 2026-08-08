VMPL New Delhi [India], August 7: At a time when modern sports dominate the national landscape, preserving India's traditional sporting heritage has become more important than ever. Built on a remarkable 23-year legacy of Matki Phod celebrations, Matki Phod League (MPL) is transforming India's iconic human pyramid sport into a professionally organized sporting platform while preserving its rich cultural and spiritual significance. Inspired by the childhood stories of Lord Krishna, Matki Phod has remained one of the most celebrated Janmashtami traditions for generations. The excitement of building a human pyramid, breaking the matki, and celebrating teamwork continues to inspire thousands of young participants every year. Recognizing the potential of this traditional sport, Matki Phod League (MPL) was established to provide players with a professional platform and promote the sport on a national stage.

The professional journey of Matki Phod League (MPL) began with the successful launch of Season 1 at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi, in 2025 in which 12 teams participated. The inaugural season marked a historic step in taking Matki Phod from streets to stadiums and presenting it as a structured competitive sport before a wider audience. The event also featured a spectacular live performance by Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, adding a grand entertainment experience to the sporting celebration. Over the past 23 years of Matki Phod celebrations, several of India's most celebrated artists have been associated with the event, including Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Suresh Bhosle, and Anup Jalota. The 2024 edition was held at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Matki Phod League (MPL) Season 1 brought together talented Govinda teams, young athletes, audiences, supporters, and cultural enthusiasts on a common platform. Organized competitions, improved safety standards, professional event management, and large-scale audience engagement gave the traditional human pyramid sport a new identity. The successful first season demonstrated Matki Phod's potential as one of India's leading traditional sports. Following the success of Season 1, preparations are now underway for a bigger and grander Matki Phod League (MPL) Season 2, scheduled for September 2026. Unlike conventional sports, Matki Phod is built on teamwork, trust, balance, courage, strategy, and physical fitness. Every successful human pyramid reflects discipline, determination, and perfect coordination. Through Matki Phod League (MPL), these values are being celebrated while inspiring young athletes to embrace fitness and remain connected to India's cultural heritage.

Sharing his vision, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Founder & Chairman, Matki Phod League (MPL), said, "For the past 23 years, our mission has been to preserve and promote a tradition that represents teamwork, courage, faith, and unity. Matki Phod League (MPL) is creating a professional future for this traditional human pyramid sport while protecting its cultural identity." Speaking about the league's future, Mandeep Goyal, Co-Founder & League President, Matki Phod League (MPL), said, "The success of Matki Phod League (MPL) Season 1 in 2025 proved that traditional Indian sports have tremendous potential. With Season 2, we are taking this movement to an even bigger stage by creating more opportunities for players, partners, and fans."

About Matki Phod League (MPL) Matki Phod League (MPL) is India's premier professional platform dedicated to promoting Matki Phod, the traditional human pyramid sport, through organized competition, youth participation, and cultural celebration. Built on a 23-year legacy, Matki Phod League (MPL) successfully launched Season 1 in 2025 and is now preparing for a bigger and grander Season 2 in September 2026, continuing its vision of taking Matki Phod from streets to stadiums. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)