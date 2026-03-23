BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Max Fashion marked a defining milestone this year as the brand completed 20 years in India, celebrating the journey with a runway showcase at Lakme Fashion Week. Over the past two decades, the brand has grown alongside India's rapidly evolving retail landscape, establishing itself as one of the country's most recognisable destinations for accessible, trend-driven fashion. Today, Max Fashion operates over 520 stores across 220+ cities in India, with a strong pan-India presence, steadily expanding its footprint to reach consumers across regions. What began as an international entrant into the Indian market has evolved into a brand that resonates with millions of consumers nationwide. Known for bringing contemporary fashion to a wide audience, Max continues to stay closely aligned with the changing style sensibilities of young, value-conscious consumers.

Sumit Chandna, CEO of Max Fashion, said, "Completing 20 years in India is a significant milestone for Max Fashion. Over the past two decades, India has become one of our most important markets, shaped by the evolving aspirations of young consumers seeking both style and accessibility. Our participation at Lakme Fashion Week reflects how we continue to stay connected with India's dynamic fashion culture while delivering contemporary fashion at scale. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding our presence and strengthening our connection with consumers across the country." To mark the milestone, Max returned to the Lakme Fashion Week runway for the second consecutive year with a 35-look showcase that reflected the brand's evolving fashion identity. Choreographed by Lubna Adams and styled by James Mizo, the presentation brought together movement, styling, and contemporary silhouettes aligned with how India's new generation approaches fashion today.

Adding to the moment were brand ambassadors Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alaya F, who took to the runway as showstoppers. At the centre of the showcase was the concept "Unserious Everything," a creative direction that celebrates fashion as playful, expressive and instinctive, while remaining rooted in everyday wearability. The collection unfolded through three distinct style narratives, Urban, Sports Core, and Core Casual, moving from expressive streetwear and sport-inspired dressing to relaxed, versatile silhouettes. Together, the looks reflected Max's approach to fashion: accessible, expressive and deeply connected to a new generation of consumers. More than a runway presentation, the showcase marked a significant moment in Max Fashion's 20-year journey in India, reflecting the brand's continued growth, evolving design language and strong connection with the country's dynamic fashion culture.

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