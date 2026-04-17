BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 17: Max Smart Speciality Hospital, Saket, announced the launch of a newly built 400-beds tower designed to deliver world-class healthcare and set new standards in advanced medical care in Delhi-NCR.

The new facility integrates advanced medical technology, intelligent digital systems, and globally benchmarked care standards, strengthening the hospital's ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care while reinforcing its position as a leading destination for both domestic and international patients.

The new tower is expected to significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to meet rising healthcare demand in Delhi-NCR while also supporting India's growing international medical value travel sector in line with the government's 'Heal in India' vision. Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, is the network hospital of Max Healthcare. With a long-term strategy to build Centres of Excellence and expand its bed capacity to 10,000 over the next four years, Max Healthcare aims to effectively address rising patient volumes and consistently high occupancy levels across its network.