Mayank Singhvi joined Passion Vista in its 2nd anniversary occasion

Trusting the power of determination, Mayank Singhvi rose to become one of the top investment bankers by working in different companies around the world. Currently, he is the Managing Director & Co-Head at Goldstein, Roth & Co., an investment banking arm for E. Pabaney & Co established in 1985. Through partnerships with international investment banks and funds, the company provides sources of capital to businesses. Goldstein, Roth & Co. has partners that come from government, business, and finance that bring a unique business-owner perspective to the investment banking process.

He started at Ernst & Young, Private Equity at ICICI Ventures, and Merrill Lynch. In his illustrious journey, he took responsibility for some marquee transactions, such as Bharti Tele Ventures IPO. He was also instrumental in equity investment by Vornado in Uppal SEZ and TCG's acquisition of the World Trade Centre. While at Evolvence India Fund, Mayank Singhvi inked a historic deal between real estate giants MGF and UAE-based Emaar.

During his tenure at Country Garden as the Senior Director, Mayank spearheaded major projects in India, including Sky Mansion in Delhi, The Icon in Mumbai, and The Ace in Chennai. He won the "Employee of the Year" award in 2017 for his marvelous accomplishments and added The Most Admired Global Indians 2020 by Passion Vista in his kitty.

Exposure can do a lot for a person's personality. One quality that Mayank grasped from his worldwide experiences is to become a good listener. He always waits for the opposite person to complete their side of the conversation before putting across his viewpoints. It has become a habit that keeps his professional and personal life smooth sailing.

For Mayank, education is that necessity that unlocks the doors of the world. "It gives a chance for opportunities to walk in and creates the space to learn & grow," Mayank expresses.

People with dreams have a driving force that gives them the high to celebrate a contenting day. Mayank's passion and adrenaline rush lie in closing a deal, into which he invests his heart and soul. "The feeling you get when a deal finalizes is incredibly inexplicable," Mayank adds. Although, as an investment banker, it is always his attempt to understand the job at hand and plan the course of action accordingly.

Mayank Singhvi is a team player. Even though his individualistic skills stand out in a group of people, he blends well with a team working towards the same goal. His analytical and practical thinking is a benefit for his performance and is a boon to those working with him.

Tough situations tend to demotivate people, but not Mayank. He thinks it has a positive impact on his performance. His strengths lie in staying socially aware and in making good judgments, which uplifts the quality of his career. Patience is a significant part of his personality since deals take months to crack in his line of business. But for his short temper, which he considers a "bane" for a banker, Mayank possesses all the magnetic qualities that make him a star investment banker today.

Challenges are a part of everyone's life, including Mayank's. The challenge for the investment banking industry revolves around higher capital charges, market electronification & digitalization, stuck cost base, inflexible and layered technology with the increased complexity of regulation and reporting. "We overcame this by shedding non-core assets and redesigning the service delivery around a connected flow model--moving capacity and processes among various geographies and ecosystem partners--and optimize the use of financial technology, data, and analytics to generate differentiated insight," Mayank explains.

Success comes to those who dare to dream and to people who truly want to succeed. For this, Mayank shares a message for dreamers like him, "Build high self-esteem, believe in yourself, have confidence, like and feel good about yourself, and take pride in what you do. Attract what you want!"

