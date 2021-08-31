MBA Admission: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) opens registration for SNAP 2021 test

SNAP 2021 is the only gateway for aspirants to gain admission into one of the 24 different MBA programmes offered under Symbiosis

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], a pioneer in multi-disciplinary education has begun accepting online registrations for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2021 (popularly known as SNAP).

SNAP 2021 is the only gateway for aspirants to gain admission into one of the 24 different MBA programmes, that offer a host of in-demand specializations across all industries, through 15 Institutions under SIU.

SNAP 2021 will be conducted in a safe and secure environment during the ongoing pandemic, keeping in mind the well-being of aspirants. Aspirants appearing for SNAP 2021 will be allowed to take two attempts out of the three tests conducted this year, to help them improve their scores.

SNAP 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide on three different dates - 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday).

The test will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on 19 December and from 10 to 11 a.m. on 8 & 16 January.

SNAP 2021 will feature a 60-mark Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks.

Section 1 will comprise 15 questions from General English and include Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability. The next section will feature 25 questions from Analytical & Logical Reasoning; and Section 3 will comprise 20 questions spanning across Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

Shortlisted aspirants would be required to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme - including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Aspirants who wish to apply for the entrance test and MBA programmes under SIU can do so by filling up the registration form as per the instructions mentioned on the website. At the time of SNAP 2021 registration, aspirants will have to pay a registration fee of INR 1,950/- per test for SNAP 2021 and INR 1,000/- for the programme registration fee per programme.

Various payment options have been provided for ease of payment and aspirants can pay online via Bill Desk and Indian Bank payment gateway or offline through Demand Draft.

Emphasising on adhering to strict guidelines while conducting the test, Dr. Rajani Gupte, Vice-chancellor, SIU said, "As a student-centric University, we have adapted to the present times and continue to impart top-class education to our management students across all the verticals. With the commencement of SNAP 2021, we believe MBA aspirants will not lose this educational opportunity and undertake the test with all the required safety protocols. We eagerly look forward to meet our next batch of students."

SIU has a history of imparting quality education for 50 years through its family of academic Institutions. With over 18,000 full-time students and 48 constituents across eight disciplines, Symbiosis has been transforming individuals and empowering them to make a positive impact on the world.

The University deploys cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure for an enriching learning experience. Additionally, the University offers diversity in classroom and faculty cohort, internships and value-added activities to lead towards holistic development of students.

For more information on SNAP 2021, please visit: (https://www.snaptest.org/index.html)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)