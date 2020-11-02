mCaffeine, India's first caffeinated personal care brand is now PETA certified cruelty-free and vegan

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 2 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): On the backdrop of World Vegan Day which is celebrated on 1st November every year, mCaffeine, India's first caffeinated personal care brand which has led the coffee revolution in the personal care space since 2016, has been declared cruelty-free and vegan by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

This certification testifies that mCaffeine does not conduct or commission the tests of any of its ingredients, formulations or finished products on animals. It also represents mCaffeine's pledge that they would not carry out such tests in the future either. With this certification, mCaffeine will now sit squarely among other personal care brand and products known for ethical and environmentally sustainable practices and be a part of India's growing movement for ethical and eco-friendly personal care brands.

"At mCaffeine, since the moment we launched our first product, we have always been out to make a difference. Working towards that cause, we resolved to never test on animals, and now, we are officially certified by PETA as cruelty-free and vegan.This validation makes our belief and ethos more stronger," said Tarun Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, mCaffeine, while speaking about the PETA certification.

"Millennials place a high value on sustainability and transparency, and we aspire to meet their expectations. Keeping their values in mind, we have always been conscious of what ingredients we use, of not testing on animals, and of what effects our products are causing on the environment throughout their life cycle. Our mindfulness can be observed in our use of 100 per cent natural ingredients during product creation, and the use of glass bottles and recycled plastic for packaging, which is so rarely seen in Indian markets. But it is through such innovation that we have turned mCaffeine into a 100-crore Indian brand in just four years, thus creating the phenomenon that is caffeine skincare in India," remarked Tarun Sharma, on the importance of ethics and environmental sustainability.

mCaffeine believes that beauty has no colour or gender, it's all about well-being. With caffeine at the heart, mCaffeine's products are designed to bring you the best in skin & hair care. They believe that Skincare, Haircare and most importantly Self Care is for everyone. The brand's promise to the world is that they will never sell fairness creams. The brand embodies the millennial ethos with key principles of: clean label (natural as a choice), why hurt (no animal testing), confidence over colour (don't sell insecurities or fairness products).

