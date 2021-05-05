MCats backed Agetech startup Sarathi Healthcare raised seed funding, to provide elderly care platform

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Agetech startup Sarathi Healthcare has announced that it has raised a funding of Rs 1 crore in a seed funding from a clutch of investors from 'bharat'.

The angels who participated are in the round seasoned entrepreneurs and investors Nitin Sethi, Vishal Dhikale, Swapnil Bagul, Gaurav Satbhai and Jayshree Harak from Jodhpur, Nasik, Surat and Pune.

Sarathi Healthcare is currently being accelerated by India's fastest growing startup accelerator Marwari Catalysts Ventures.

Caring for the elderly has become tougher with time. In a traditional joint family system, the elders receive care from the family members. But now, the young ones from the family move out of their hometown leaving their families - elderly parents - behind. This leaves the elders alone, vulnerable and neglected, left to fend for themselves. Further, COVID-19 has unleashed a wave of fear across all sections of the consumer market, especially leaving eldery feeling the dread of venturing outside.

Sarathi, which means 'companion' in Hindi, aims to do just that - prioritise and deliver holistic care for the elderly by providing them well-rounded preventive and emergency healthcare. 'Sarathi Healthcare', is a premium healthcare provider with top-notch services that brings 24X7 medical services at your doorstep at times of need.

Commenting on the announcement, Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO at Marwari Catalysts says, "Sarathi Healthcare has a great potential and we hope this association will help them build the fastest growing healthcare organisation for senior citizens care in India."

Sarathi Healthcare will use the funds to support its 20x growth, with geography expansion, adding new towns, medical specialties in turn bolstering their team and tech product. Saarthi Healthcare has already impacted around 5000+ lives including patients suffering from chronic diseases, since its incorporation in the middle of the pandemic.

Sarathi's services include disease management, consultation with healthcare officials on demand as well as on recommendation, regular health check-ups and lab tests, consultation on eating habits, food supplements and nutrients, appointment management, home deliveries of medicines and medical equipments, bookings in hospitals and ambulance facility.

Highly supportive for Sarathi Healthcare's mission, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder and Director at Marwari Catalysts, says, "Sarathi Healthcare is poised to become a national brand and top-level leader in the elderly care market. Through an empathetic approach and authentic customer engagement, they've formed a strong community and laid a solid foundation built on trust. We're thrilled to support the Sarathi Healthcare's team in expanding their impact and improving the everyday lives of an even greater number of elders."

Today, India is poised as the country with the maximum youth population in the world. Directly proportional to youth is the old population. The technology boom and a globalised world opened a plethora of opportunities for people around the world, where India was in a bright spot. Literacy and employability rate became much better than ever before, spoiling the Indian youth for options and opportunities.

To usher in this new era of growth, Sarathi Healthcare's key leadership positions include Amol Bagul - Founder & CEO (Ex-EY, MIT Media lab, Ex-COEP); Aditi Poyam - Co-founder & COO (Ex-TATA, Ex-JBIMS, Ex-COEP); and Lavender Singh Rathore - Co-founder & Head of Operations (11+ years of experience in Pharma, and logistics management).

"We have created and catered our services for customers within Rajasthan. Now, we are aware of the fact that these kinds of services are highly required in other states of India as well. Because we are not just influencing positively the lives of patients, but people around them. So soon, we'll be starting our operations In Nasik, Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagpur and Pune," said Amol Bagul - Founder & CEO, Sarathi Healthcare.

"Ignorance towards their needs is the biggest impediment for senior citizens to live the best quality of life. Our intention for fundraising was for more efficient penetration of our services into smaller cities and towns with aggressive marketing and technology building," added Amol.

Lavender Singh Rathore - Co-founder & Head of Operation said that even in today's date, in the wake of the pandemic, the company has been providing care to several elderly COVID-19 patients by managing their home isolation processes.

The leadership team behind Sarathi healthcare takes highest honour to provide care for those who once cared for us.

"Our vision is to provide optimum healthcare services, at the shortest span of time to the elderly patients. In short, we are your Health Sarathi where distance is no longer a barrier & instant solution is provided to tackle all the healthcare issues most effectively," said Aditi Poyam - Co-founder & COO, Sarathi Healthcare.

