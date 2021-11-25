MD of Medec Dragon acknowledged with Honorary Doctorate in pharmaceutical sector

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): Managing Director of Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, Dr. Deepak Shenoy, has been accorded with an Honorary Doctorate in pharmaceutical science and global health by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre.
The honor has been conferred for his dedication and contributions to the advancement of pharmacy worldwide which cannot be overstated. With his game-changing strategies and innovative approach, he has taken the pharmaceutical sector to the next level.
With a career span of more than fifteen years, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is making a revolutionary shift by introducing dedicated services for the advancement of pharmaceutical exports to emerging markets. At Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, he is taking over the responsibility for worldwide strategies and commercial growth. To stand up to the expectations of the Honorary Doctorate, he is contributing and following tactics that are based on the principles of truth and morality.
Conferring the Honorary Doctorate the chiefs at the university commented, "Dr. Deepak Shenoy is an epitome of leadership. He has proved that with sheer determination and pure intention nothing is unachievable". The university professionals further added, "With his relentless efforts and unwavering commitment, the doctor has demonstrated that he is the most deserving candidate for this prestigious award".
Dr. Deepak Shenoy while embarking on his journey towards a global transformation for the pharma sector says, "I am grateful to the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre for honoring me for my skills and services. I assure you that I will not take the honor for granted and will put my best foot forward in bringing results that matter to society. I am aware that the honor comes with a corresponding obligation to use my knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of this great University and I will make sure that I fulfill my commitment to take the pharmaceutical landscape to new heights."
Founded in the Year 2010, Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd crediting its unwavering dedication, consistent efforts, and endless innovation has achieved the Export House status. With the dedication to developing Pharmaceutical Formulations, APIs, Surgicals, Veterinary, Herbal & Nutraceutical Products, Medec aims to deliver unique value to patients and societies all around the world.
