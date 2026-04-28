PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28: Global Health Limited 'Medanta', one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, today announces the plan to takeover 80 bedded Cancer Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh under a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA). This takeover strengthens Medanta's presence in Central India and complements its existing 175-bedded multi-specialty hospital. Strategically located just 500 meters from the current Medanta Indore facility, the newly-built Cancer Care Hospital will enable the launch of a comprehensive oncology program, enhancing Medanta's specialty offerings in Indore. The integration is expected to drive operational synergies, optimise capacity utilisation, and improve patient flow across both facilities.

Under the Business Transfer Agreement, Asian Institute of Oncology Private Limited as the transferor, will transfer the Indore Business Undertaking (AIOPL Indore) as a going concern to Medanta, the transferee. Medanta will pay a consideration of Rs. 30 crores for the transfer of business, including the assignment of the long-term lease. Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Pankaj Sahni, Group CEO, Medanta, said : "The takeover of the 80 bedded Cancer hospital in Indore is an extension of Medanta's existing hospital in the city. With state-of-the-art oncology infrastructure, this facility enables us to add comprehensive cancer care, a previously missing specialty while further expanding our existing range of services. The hospital complements our Indore campus, enhancing patient access and creating operational synergies across the two facilities. This integration reinforces Medanta's commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centric healthcare and strengthening our position as a leading provider of specialized high quality care in the region."

About Global Health Limited (Medanta): Founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the third- and fourth-highest civilian awards in India, and the Dr. B.C. Roy Award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to medicine. Global Health Limited (the "Company") is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled 'An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2022' by CRISIL Limited.

Under the 'Medanta' brand, the Company has a network of six hospitals currently in operation (Gurgaon, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, Patna and Noida). Spanning an area of 5.6 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 3,579 installed beds as on December 31, 2025. It also has five upcoming hospitals in Mumbai, Guwahati, Varanasi and two hospitals in Delhi. The Company provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 2,300+ doctors led by highly experienced department heads. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966457/Medanta_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)