Medec Dragon Pvt Limited Conferred "Best Pharmaceutical Company 2021 " at European Business Awards 2021

New Delhi (India), January 25 (ANI/PNN): Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, One of India's Leading manufacturers and exporter of Anti Cancer and Anti Malarial Drugs, was Awarded The "Best Pharmaceutical Company of the Year 2021" by European Business Assembly. Dr Deepak Shenoy Promoter and Managing Director, received the award on behalf of the company.

Medec Dragon Pvt Limited received the recognition because of the forward-looking approach of the company with the risk-taking abilities in the current tough situations at a time when Pharma industry is facing a tough task in pricing, clinical trials hurdles & regulatory approvals. The company Exports to over 75 countries globally.

The company provides anti-malarial, expectorant, emetic, CNS, anti retro-viral, ace inhibitor, erectile dysfunction, animal health, anti-cancer, and diabetic APIs, as well as pain management products. It also offers formulations, such as finished antimalarial dosages, animal health products, anti TB drug therapy products, expectorants/cold preparations/mucolytic, lozenges, multivitamin syrups, analgesics, anti-obesity products, erectile dysfunction and hormone replacement therapy products, and topicals.

"This Award recognizes Medec Dragon Pvt Limited ability to stay ahead in competition", said Dr Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director, while receiving the coveted recognitions. Medec Dragon Pvt Limited will look at the new year with increased technology innovations & wider market access added by Dr Deepak Shenoy while addressing the 300 strong veterans of the Pharma Industry present at the Awards Ceremony.

The European Business Assembly, in collaboration with Oxford Union, also conferred Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration to Dr Deepak Shenoy to honour him for his consistent efforts to export lifesaving drugs to emerging Markets.

Accepting the Award Dr Deepak Shenoy commented, "I am extremely honoured to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such an important role in developing the potential and talent of tens of thousands of students from all over the world. May you all be fortunate enough to know someone who will inspire you to feel the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."

