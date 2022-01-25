Medec Dragon Pvt Limited Conferred "Best Pharmaceutical Company 2021 " at European Business Awards 2021

You would like to read
- US FDA grants breakthrough designation for early-stage breast cancer detection blood test developed in India by Datar Cancer Genetics
- MD of Medec Dragon acknowledged with Honorary Doctorate in pharmaceutical sector
- HarperCollins India to release 'Bestselling Author Preeti Shenoy's' brand new book, 'The Magic Mindset'
- DCC Animal Hospital and Fujifilm India collaborate to provide healthcare devices for pets
- Coimbatore's first successful bone tumour surgery without amputation: A nine-year-old girl beats cancer
New Delhi (India), January 25 (ANI/PNN): Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, One of India's Leading manufacturers and exporter of Anti Cancer and Anti Malarial Drugs, was Awarded The "Best Pharmaceutical Company of the Year 2021" by European Business Assembly. Dr Deepak Shenoy Promoter and Managing Director, received the award on behalf of the company.
Medec Dragon Pvt Limited received the recognition because of the forward-looking approach of the company with the risk-taking abilities in the current tough situations at a time when Pharma industry is facing a tough task in pricing, clinical trials hurdles & regulatory approvals. The company Exports to over 75 countries globally.
The company provides anti-malarial, expectorant, emetic, CNS, anti retro-viral, ace inhibitor, erectile dysfunction, animal health, anti-cancer, and diabetic APIs, as well as pain management products. It also offers formulations, such as finished antimalarial dosages, animal health products, anti TB drug therapy products, expectorants/cold preparations/mucolytic, lozenges, multivitamin syrups, analgesics, anti-obesity products, erectile dysfunction and hormone replacement therapy products, and topicals.
"This Award recognizes Medec Dragon Pvt Limited ability to stay ahead in competition", said Dr Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director, while receiving the coveted recognitions. Medec Dragon Pvt Limited will look at the new year with increased technology innovations & wider market access added by Dr Deepak Shenoy while addressing the 300 strong veterans of the Pharma Industry present at the Awards Ceremony.
The European Business Assembly, in collaboration with Oxford Union, also conferred Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration to Dr Deepak Shenoy to honour him for his consistent efforts to export lifesaving drugs to emerging Markets.
Accepting the Award Dr Deepak Shenoy commented, "I am extremely honoured to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such an important role in developing the potential and talent of tens of thousands of students from all over the world. May you all be fortunate enough to know someone who will inspire you to feel the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."
Website: (https://www.medecdragon.com)
To Know More About Him, Please do watch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPM1GUeycSA & feature=youtu.be)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor